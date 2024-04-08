The debate on whether the euro monetary union could survive without a fiscal union has been raging since the common currency became a reality with the introduction of euro notes and coins in 2002. The fact that the euro has outlived the period that many critics predicted does not mean that the fiscal fundamentals of the EU are in good shape.

The pros and cons of a fiscal union still drive the attitudes of political leaders and academics in the member states. However, Europe’s economic and political scenario has changed significantly from 20 years ago. Former ECB president and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi made a compelling case for an EU fiscal union in an interview with The Economist some months ago.

The resistance of mainly northern European states against a fiscal union was based on their mistrust of southern European countries to manage their public finances responsibly. Germany could never tolerate the prospect of bailing out countries like Greece, Italy and Spain, which too often ignored fiscal rectitude and incurred high deficits and a growing debt mountain.

Draghi argues that the need for fiscal stabilisation in the eurozone has become less relevant. He argues that in 2012, the ECB developed policy tools like quantitative easing to contain unwarranted divergences between stronger and weaker countries’ borrowing costs. This has enabled fiscally weaker countries like Italy to smooth the economic cycle without the risk of the financial markets creating a sovereign debt crisis.

Another major factor that has changed the economic scenario in Europe is that the present Union is not facing so many risks due to unsound fiscal policies in some member states. Instead, new supranational challenges have created a complex geopolitical reality that threatens economic prosperity. These challenges include the shocks of the pandemic, the unstable energy markets and the effect of the war in Ukraine.

The European Commission has €750 billion to help the member state economies address the green and digital transitions. The disbursement of these funds is conditional on member states using them successfully and effectively. The EU, however, does not have a federal strategy for financing its ambitious plans. At the same time, individual member states cannot assume these financing obligations because of state aid rules that limit the ability of countries to act independently.

More federalist policies are the only way to make the Union a respectable political and economic powerhouse in today’s complex geopolitical realities

Draghi makes a stern warning. He argues: “Without action, there is a serious risk that Europe underdelivers on its climate goals, fails to provide security its citizens demand and loses its industrial base to regions that impose fewer constraints on themselves. For this reason, sliding back passively into its old fiscal rules – suspended during the pandemic – would be the worst possible outcome.”

Europe’s economic strategies for the past several decades relied on America for security, China for exports and Russia for energy. This created a long period of prosperity and security, but these strategies are now obsolete. At the same time, other countries like Ukraine and Moldova are knocking on the EU’s doors for full membership, which would strengthen the economic and political clout of the Union in world politics.

Significant reforms are needed if the EU is to survive in the next decade and beyond. Draghi argues that needed reforms should include pooling more sovereignty and require new forms of representation and centralised decision-making. He urges EU leaders to avoid “the mistakes of the past by expanding the periphery without strengthening the centre; otherwise, we risk diluting the EU rather than empowering it to act”.

Draghi is correct in arguing that the redefinition of the eurozone fiscal rules must result in these rules being both strict to ensure government finances are credible over the medium term and flexible to allow the government to react to unforeseen shocks. Even if the final agreement has not been reached on the agreed version of the Stability and Growth Pact fiscal rules, it looks likely that the revised rules will be approved by the end of the year.

The more contentious changes will include the revision of the EU pact and the decision-making process that must reflect the clout of the different member states based on their size. The supranational defence and economic growth projects will require vast investment in a short time frame if they can effectively transform the EU economies and strengthen the Union’s security.

However, many national leaders will resent losing some sovereignty through federalist strategies. Still, more federalist policies are the only way to make the Union a respectable political and economic powerhouse in today’s complex geopolitical realities.