Jutting out at sea on the Sliema promenade is a piece of cement. It is an incongruous platform, a blot on the rocks which surround one of the most frequented streets in Malta. It is mainly used for meditation, yoga and sun-worshipping.

It should, by all imaginable yardsticks, be a horror, only ripe for demolition, destruction, decommissioning.

Yet, by an unimaginable twist, the ravages of time, the raging destruction of the elements, have given this mass of cement, the amusingly called Chalet, a beauty beyond what designers, architects and dreamers could ever come up with.

Back in the 1960s, when I was a child, a walk on the Sliema promenade, or as we call it the ‘front’, was a mandatory outing for a huge number of Maltese people. You used to see couples with babies in their arms or wheeling them in prams, children running free, courting couples, teens chasing sweethearts; the ‘front’ was a wondrous place of activity. A lot of those on the ‘front’ would be wearing clothes which today you will only see for court hearings, weddings and funerals.

A few caravan-like structures sold ice creams but only in the summer heat. One or two kiosks offered chips, ftajjar and drinks, and Kalanċ, a most colourful character, selling karawett (peanuts) and other nutty delicacies.

In the 1930s, before I was born, the authorities, ever ready to let entrepreneurship thrive, allowed some dreamers to come up with a harebrained idea. These businessmen decided to ruin the rock formation by constructing out on a piece of cement out at sea, a place for dance, song and entertainment. Setting aside the destruction of the rock formation and vista, this is still worthy of some praise for the sheer engineering feat involved at the time. Building there in Sliema where the waves can be treacherous is not only to anyone out at sea but to any structure. However, it was constructed in an act of courage, a challenge to nature’s ways.

The way the Chalet is now protruding in its fight against the elements, like a ship sailing on, like an aircraft carrier, has restored its starkness into a piece of poetry

The building, out at sea, was finalised and the dancing and frolicking went on for a number of years. The Chalet stood there in its pride before eventually being abandoned.

Photos of the Chalet dating back nearly a century ago show it looks kitschy enough to be preserved had it stood bravely against the elements. If it had beaten the destructive waves and triumphed, we would all call for its preservation.

Instead, the only thing that survived the sea rages, the wind, the grigalati (north-east windstorms) battering incessantly every few months, was a lump, a platform of concrete.

Long may this platform of concrete remain standing, alone, triumphant, proud. To fight for a mass of concrete or cement sounds irrational. The way the Chalet is now protruding in its fight against the elements, like a ship sailing on, like an aircraft carrier, has restored its starkness into a piece of poetry.

That bit of concrete, rather than ravaging Sliema, gives it a new sobriety, a new tranquillity, a deeply spiritual sense of serenity. It has a stark, even brutal beauty about it.

What in theory, or before you experience it, is just a cement wasteland sticking out like a sore thumb has transformed itself into an oasis of becalmed beauty.

So let the ravagers of today be damned. Let the Chalet be as it is today, as it stands, as it remains, a relic of the past.

The tender to turn this place into yet another haven of entertainment, of glass and steel, has stalled for some reason or other, and long may it remain so. The dream to turn this silent haven into a loud, characterless, mecca of more Starbucks-style joints is utterly disjointed.

If the authorities do proceed with their plans to develop it into more restaurants, more cafes, more boring sameness, Sliema loses another piece of its history, of its beauty, of its sliem (peace).

Victor Calleja

vc@victorcalleja.com