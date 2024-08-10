A pen portrait of a series of popular events in the Maltese cultural calendar may appear to offer a hotchpotch of religious folklore and traditions, with a strong exuberance of frolic and fun intertwined with a religious heritage that seems to be fading away.

Unsanctified behaviour often takes over in some urban and village districts during the festa. Such outbursts regularly provide an annual show of strength between rival parochial groups.

It is an open secret in some parish zones − with the exception of most parishes in Gozo − that attendance for religious functions has dwindled considerably and festivities beyond the church parvis attract larger crowds.

Colourful manifestations and language

On a positive note, nearly all the streets and squares in our towns and villages are nowadays artistically decorated and lit during the feast days. Undoubtedly, fireworks continue to attract huge crowds and traffic jams are to be expected in the roads leading to the village en fête.

I have every praise for the partitarji (members) of these colourful manifestations but it is no secret that other groups disapprove of those noisy petards and murtali tal-bomba; we have heard and read enough about these “big bangs’’.

Traditional unity among parishioners became conspicuous by its absence

Band marches deserve another positive mention: full praise goes to our musicians and composers. But not much praise goes to those band club supporters shouting praises and very often citing unholy rhymes during band marches.

I have witnessed these crowds, often visibly under the influence of alcohol, and who use the occasion to vent hostile remarks and foul language against the rival band club.

Fireworks continue to attract huge crowds but others disapprove of the noisy petards.

Evolution of festivities

In 1975, the Church and State became two separate entities and ecclesiastics ceased to have a direct say in external festivities. Civic organisations were encouraged to extend the festa cycle with or without the blessing of the parish priest. Other activities devoid of any religious sentiments mushroomed overnight.

Band clubs and organisers of the secondary feast (known as festa sekondarja) exploited this bonanza and moved on with the times, extending festivities to a full week’s programme and decorating every street and alley in the locality much on the same level of the main parish feast (il-festa titulari). The traditional unity among parishioners became conspicuous by its absence and parochial rivalry began to rear its ugly head.

But not all is lost! A silver lining shines through volunteers who contribute substantial sums of money to embellish or inaugurate so many works of art every year.

Better advertising campaigns

Without discussing the religious quintessence or the lack of it, tourists are very often pleasantly surprised by festas; however, this niche market deserves a better share of advertising campaigns abroad.

It certainly is free entertainment for our visitors who want a taste of our traditions and meet the locals but, unfortunately, they cannot taste local food, with the exception of the nougat delicacy qubbajd, because ħobż biż-żejt and pastizzi are not profitable enough and are replaced with fast food, burgers, hotdogs and the like.

I know I may cross swords with festa enthusiasts, including close friends, but one has to be cruel to be kind.

Lay and religious organisations, clubs and, why not, local councils should create a common front

‘A common front’

Ever since I was a teenager, I have followed and published my views on the history and evolution of local feasts and I feel I cannot remain silent when things do not go as they should.

Lay and religious organisations, clubs and, why not, local councils should create a common front, a federation of representatives from various sectors of the religious and external festivities.

A few years back, there was much talk of launching such a federation, a suggestion that came as a follow-up of a seminar on the Maltese festa held in one of the leading hotels in the north-western part of the island.

A packed hall listened to representatives of festa committees, band clubs, parish priests and the police, among others, who spoke about their role during the festa season. Questions from the floor were mainly aimed at forming a national structure to implement recommendations mention­ed at the seminar and to advise on any innovative practice that may not fit in the framework of the traditional and religious origin of the Maltese feast.

This is the right time to consider and plan a second seminar on the same agenda; only this time with less words and more deeds, facta non verba.

The public that cherishes this socio-cultural heritage awaits useful guidance to promote this grand manifestation of our religious folklore and, if necessary, to cleanse any malpractice corrupting the very soul of the Maltese festa.

Charles Coleiro is the author of Il-Festi Tagħna (PIN - Pubblikazzjonijiet Indipendenza) and has presented festa programmes on the social media.