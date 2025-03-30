A block of flats started going up opposite us last year.

Every day, for a year, from early morning till sunset, there was some kind of noise coming from the building site. If it wasn’t the sound of heavy machinery, it would be the workers having what sounded like major disagreements.

Both the din and my fear that the crane carrying building materials by its hook block would inadvertently smash through my balcony weren’t ideal but it also wasn’t any of my business.

Over time, I learnt to drown it out while I was working. That was till, one day, I heard a huge bang and what sounded like two cars colliding. I ran onto the balcony and realised that the crane had finally hit something – an old sign that had been there since I was little.

I spent the next few days full of anxiety that our balcony would be next and feeling unsafe in my own home. It’s not a feeling I would wish on anyone.

Now, this was a relatively small incident; however, opening this week’s newspaper reminded me that Malta’s cowboy construction culture is indeed alive and well.

Last Monday, it was reported that two balconies collapsed above a Qawra bar, fortunately hurting no one.

The Qawra bar is located next door to a construction site where 39 apartments and 33 garages are being developed (a project which was recommended for refusal but was subsequently approved by the Planning Authority in June 2023).

The owner of the bar, who was cleaning inside at the time of the incident, was rightfully dismayed and stated that they were lucky that the accident didn’t happen on a Friday or Saturday when there would still be patrons in the early hours of the morning.

We repeatedly hear stories of narrow construction misses like this one and, yet, somehow, the situation doesn’t change. And don’t even get me started on the massive amount of workplace accidents and deaths we have locally. Granted that there’s significantly more of a chance that you’ll die on a building site than an office desk, but, according to data published by the National Statistics Office in April 2024, over half of workplace deaths over the previous two years were in the construction industry with five people dying in 2023 and 15 dying in 2022.

In a study by the Church’s Justice and Peace Commission, published in January of 2024, foreign workers told the study’s authors that they felt scared to speak up when they thought work conditions were unsafe because they didn’t want to be seen as troublemakers.

If so, many aspects of our construction sector can’t be trusted to work, and we don’t have enough checks, balances and impartial watchdogs in place, and if all these promised reforms are simply not enough to prevent accidents, then perhaps we have to go back to the drawing board yet again.

If this sector is going to keep being given more room to grow against all rhyme, reason and aesthetic value, the very least people should be getting is reassurance. It is unacceptable that we are expected to live in constant trepidation and fear for our lives and homes.

Our authorities need to act as if what they do makes a difference. It does.