The Convenience Shop has donated €5,000 to support the DAR Bjorn Respite Project and ALS Malta as part of this year’s fundraising efforts. The funds will contribute to the project’s work in providing care for patients with neurological conditions.

The DAR Bjorn Respite Project, organised in partnership with ALS Malta, offers temporary accommodations for neurological patients whose families are unable to provide care due to personal circumstances, such as medical treatments. The project provides essential support to patients and families during these times.

The donation from The Convenience Shop will assist ALS Malta in continuing to offer free physiotherapy and counselling services to over 400 patients across Malta.

“We are proud to continue supporting the DAR Bjorn Respite Project and ALS Malta efforts with this donation,” said Andrew Attard, Executive Assistant to the Directors at The Convenience Shop. “Their work provides vital assistance to those in need, and we are glad to once again contribute to this effort.”