The Gozo Association for the Deaf recently organised a conference at Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel in Gozo entitled ‘The Deaf Achiever’.

The conference was aimed at state and Church school educators, as well as at other stakeholders involved in the education of children and students with hearing impairments. Its focus was to raise awareness of the support services available for such students to be able to use their full potential in order to be successful in life – both in their education as well as socially.

Among the topics discussed were challenges these children faced while learning; acoustic conditions in the classroom; the impact of speech and language development that affect them when accessing the school curriculum; and technology that can help them when it comes to understanding speech, especially when they are in noisy environments.

The conference was supported through funds that the association received from the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector’s Small Initiatives Support Schemes.