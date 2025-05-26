The relationship between gambling and mental health is a complex and delicate one, and it is increasingly being recognised as a matter of both social and clinical importance. Gambling can be a harmless form of entertainment for many, but for others, it becomes a source of significant psychological stress, financial instability and mental health deterioration.

One of the most significant risks associated with excessive gambling is the development of a gambling disorder – a recognised mental health condition marked by an inability to resist the urge to gamble, even when it leads to harmful consequences. Individuals affected by gambling disorder often experience relationship breakdowns, job loss, mounting debt and emotional turmoil.

Research has consistently shown a strong link between problem gambling and other mental health issues, including mood disorders, anxiety, substance abuse and personality disorders. Individuals with gambling addiction are significantly more likely than the general population to suffer from depression and report higher rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts. These findings highlight the urgency of treating gambling not merely as a behavioural issue, but as a serious mental health concern.

It is also essential to understand that the relationship works both ways. Mental health issues can be both a cause and a consequence of gambling problems. Individuals who are already struggling with psychological stress, low self-esteem, loneliness or emotional trauma may turn to gambling as a form of escape or coping mechanism. What begins as an outlet for temporary relief can quickly evolve into a compulsive behaviour that worsens their mental health and deepens their emotional struggles.

This vicious cycle − where mental health issues fuel gambling, and gambling in turn exacerbates those issues − can be extremely difficult to break without proper support. That is why prevention and early intervention are critical.

Public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives and accessible support services can play a transformative role in identifying at-risk people and guiding them towards the help they need.

Support organisations such as Sedqa, Appoġġ and the Responsible Gaming Foundation have a vital role in this area. By offering counselling, treatment and specialised programmes, they provide lifelines for individuals affected by problem gambling and help reduce the social stigma surrounding addiction.

Professionals in the mental health field must also be adequately trained to screen for gambling-related issues and integrate them into their assessments and treatment plans.

The gambling industry itself must also acknowledge its role in protecting its users. Operators should adopt responsible gaming tools such as spending limits, time-outs and self-exclusion mechanisms. These measures, coupled with prominent messaging about the risks of gambling and the availability of support, can make a tangible difference in reducing harm.

Gambling is here to stay; in many ways, it forms part of a modern entertainment landscape. However, we cannot afford to ignore the mental health toll it can take on individuals and families.

The long-term solution lies in creating a national culture of responsibility, where education, regulation and compassion work hand in hand.

In conclusion, the intersection between gambling and mental health demands thoughtful attention and action. It is a public health issue as much as a personal one, and we all have a role to play – the government, regulators, service providers, industry and civil society.

With the right policies, training and empathy, we can reduce harm, promote well-being and help those affected reclaim control over their lives. Gambling must never come at the cost of mental health, dignity or human connection.

Kayne Said is communications manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation kayne.said@rgf.org.mt.

www.rgf.org.mt