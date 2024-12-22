The prospect of another Labour victory at the next general election is a risk that Malta is facing. If this were to happen, it would be the definite confirmation that the currently prevailing Labour leadership, with all its corruption and maladministration, accurately represents and interprets the feelings and wishes of a majority of Maltese citizens.

The values and ethical standards of this Labour-supporting majority appear very much reflected in the abysmal behaviour of many of the Labour cabinet members, MPs, party activists, developers and opportunists.

The legitimacy of a democracy is based on majority rule but a properly functioning democracy implies much more than just this majority feature.

A functioning democracy should prevent and not allow the current fraudulent governance. Malta is facing an unprecedented proliferation of public sector corruption and incompetence.

The theft and waste of taxpayers’ money is widespread. Uncontrolled and unproductive deficit spending is leading to a ballooning national debt. A democracy’s solution to such an impasse would be an election that might lead to a change in government. Is Malta heading in this direction?

Surveys on the mood and intentions of voters do indicate a progressive gradual Labour Party loss of support. This loss in support is still not extensive enough to give confidence that, come next election, Labour will be defeated.

Furthermore, these Labour vote losses are not really translating into corresponding gains for the Nationalist opposition. We do, however, know for sure that so many prospective Labour abstainers are out there to be persuaded to become switcher voters. This is the major task facing the Nationalist Party.

Some of these Labour electors justify their abstention by maintaining that the two major parties and their politicians are “kollha l-istess”, that is, both equally rotten. Now this is factually not true; judging by past and present performance, there is prevalently different PL and PN behaviour.

They also differ in the way they sell themselves to the electorate. The Labour Party has always been better at propaganda, better organised, lavishly financed and extreme in terms of regimentation and discipline.

Unfortunately, these strong features, a Dom Mintoff legacy, have been and are at the service of a party that obstinately displays a seriously warped political ethical culture. A culture that generates and tolerates high levels of administrative misbehaviour and corruption.

Now, is the Nationalist Party in opposition behaving in a manner that will persuade Labour prospective abstainers to become PN-favourable switchers? Not really, particularly when the party omits to oppose enough or actually teams up with Labour on environmentally harmful building-development decisions.

Many such unopposed or shared decisions (Mellieħa open spaces, Villa Rosa, St George’s Bay, Fort Chambray, etc.) verge on the illegal and hint at possible sordid party-financing considerations. It does not look good when NGOs and courageous journalists manifestly outdo the opposition in effectively keeping government in check.

And it does not look good when the PN and the PL collaborate on self-serving legislation, like granting privileged female extra parliamentary seats but refusing to consider representation to a third party which nationally obtains the equivalent of three election quotas.

Are we getting Nationalist concrete proposals to limit the power and abuse of ministers to create an unlimited number of useless state entities? What about no controls on infinite fake jobs and directorships, in these state entities, with no ceilings on salary levels?

What about an unending procession of people in well-paid positions of trust? What about almost all government MPs, and some opposition ones, given state-remunerated jobs and positions, thus jeopardising their duty and willingness to criticise?

It is undeniable that the Nationalist Party achieved Independence, European Union membership, the air terminal, Mater Dei Hospital, reverse osmosis plants, a new power station, an interconnector, a clean financial services sector, corruption decently under control, etc. It is now desperately required that the PN once more replace Labour and start a thorough Malta rehabilitation exercise. Competence and decency must once again prevail in the administration of Malta.

The current political climate is rather disturbed and some fundamental state institutions, under pressure, are worryingly wobbling and malfunctioning. Now it is very reassuring to witness President Myriam Spiteri Debono intervene with a sobering Republic Day message to the blue, red and other parties. Displaying an admirable, fair and firm presidential comportment, she admonished and urged all politicians to assume their duties responsibly.

She further urged them to apply solutions to age-old problems that are hindering Malta’s progress.

She convincingly identified specific shortcomings and possible solutions leaving no space for excuses and procrastination. She deserves our respect and admiration for fulfilling an effective presidential role of guarantor of the republic.

Arthur Muscat is a human resources and industrial relations specialist.