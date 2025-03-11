Times of Malta’s editorial on the digital euro paints a rosy picture of convenience and progress, but beneath this shiny veneer lurks a dangerous reality that should concern every citizen who values financial privacy and autonomy.

While the European Central Bank promises a “cost-free and convenient way to pay,” what they’re actually building is the infrastructure for unprecedented financial surveillance. Every transaction with a digital euro would create a permanent record, effectively eliminating the legitimate privacy that cash provides.

The ECB’s claim that they have “no interest in monetising users’ payment data” misses the point entirely – they’re constructing a system where your entire financial life becomes transparent to authorities.

Let’s be clear: programmable money means controllable money. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) can be programmed with restrictions on where, when and how currency can be spent.

Today it might be “anti-money laundering compliance,” but tomorrow it could easily evolve into spending limits, geographic restrictions, or currency that expires if not spent quickly enough. China has already tested expiring digital yuan during pilot programmes, where stimulus money would disappear if not used within a specific timeframe.

Imagine this scenario: your government decides that to “stimulate the economy” during a recession, newly issued digital euros will expire in 30 days if not spent.

You receive your monthly income, but suddenly you’re forced to spend it quickly rather than save for your family’s future.

Or picture a situation where, during an energy crisis, your digital euros are programmed to prevent purchases of petrol beyond a certain weekly limit, with the system automatically declining transactions once you’ve reached your quota.

These aren’t far-fetched dystopian fantasies – they’re the logical applications of the programmable features being built into CBDCs.

From an economics perspective, a CBDC enables dangerous monetary experimentation. Negative interest rates become trivially easy to implement when money is programmable. “Helicopter money” drops can bypass parliamentary oversight. The ease of creating digital money would likely accelerate currency debasement.

The editorial conveniently ignores how a digital euro creates the perfect mechanism for capital controls during crises. Your money could be frozen instantly, “bail-ins” would become simpler to implement, and moving assets across borders could be restricted with a few keystrokes.

We’ve already seen this play out in the 2013 Cyprus banking crisis, where depositors with over €100,000 suffered a “haircut” of up to 47.5% to cover bank losses. What took days to implement in Cyprus could happen instantaneously with a digital euro – your savings confiscated with a single code-base update to “stabilise the financial system”.

Perhaps most concerning is the potential for environmental impact controls. The infrastructure for a digital euro could easily be repurposed to implement individual carbon allowances or restrict purchases deemed environmentally harmful.

This isn’t mere speculation – such use cases are frequently discussed in fora such as the World Economic Forum, where CBDCs are openly promoted as tools for implementing climate policies.

Consider how quickly extraordinary measures were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic – lockdowns, travel restrictions and business closures that would have seemed unthinkable just months earlier.

Similar justifications about “emergency measures” and “collective responsibility” could easily be applied to climate policy, with your digital euros programmed to prevent you from exceeding your “fair share” of carbon-intensive purchases.

Just as COVID passes restricted access to public spaces, your digital wallet could restrict access to certain goods based on your consumption history.

Times of Malta suggests the digital euro is “the future of money,” but it missed the bigger picture. It’s potentially the future of financial control, surveillance and the elimination of monetary privacy.

The “nearly risk-free digital payment system” the newspaper champions carries profound risks to our liberty that far outweigh the marginal conveniences it offers.

Throughout history, governments have maintained two monopolies to control populations: the monopoly on violence and the monopoly on money.

While we may not be able to challenge the former, we can and should resist the latter.

We’ve already witnessed alarming examples of financial control being wielded as a political weapon. The Canadian government froze bank accounts of truckers who were simply protesting COVID lockdowns, without due process or judicial oversight. In Europe, governments are increasingly jailing people for controversial social media posts, eroding free speech under the guise of combating “hate speech”.

A CBDC would provide these same authorities with the ultimate tool to silence dissent – the ability to instantly cut off anyone from the financial system with the press of a button. This potential for abuse is so horrendous that the US (no slouch when it comes to governmental overreach) enacted the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC.

Alternative currencies, decentralized finance and privacy-preserving technologies represent our best hope for maintaining financial autonomy in a world where CBDCs threaten to complete the government’s control over both aspects of power.

The digital euro isn’t just about modernising payments – it’s about cementing state control over one of the last domains where citizens still maintain some measure of freedom.

Jan Sammut

Jan Sammut draws on his expertise in cryptocurrency, finance, and technology to explore their real-world impacts.horse for financial control.