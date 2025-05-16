We have a saying in Maltese that translates as ‘a pope dies, another one is elected’. This is what happened in the last three weeks. Pope Francis died on April 21 and Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8.

We do not usually associate popes with economic issues. In fact, the media has been more busy speculating whether the new pope will be more or less open to the LGBTIQ+ community or the role of women in Church, than whether Pope Leo XIV will take up the economic legacy of Pope Francis and keep promoting it.

Since Cardinal Prevost assumed the name of Pope Leo XIV, it is also worth asking if he intends to promote the social teaching of the Catholic Church as expressed by Leo XIII in his encyclical Rerum Novarum, which he wrote in 1891.

In that document, Pope Leo XIII outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions and the formation of trade unions. He also affirmed the right to property and free enterprise, thereby taking a third road, opposing both socialism and capitalism. With that encyclical, he became known as the “Social Pope” and the “Pope of the Workers”.

It is worth highlighting the date of that encyclical – 1891. Today we take workers’ rights, as well as the right to property and free enterprise, for granted. In 1891, Leo XIII broke new ground.

Pope Francis came to be admired for his progressive views. His economic thinking prioritised human dignity and ecological responsibility. He viewed history from the perspective of the least and the marginalised.

He warned that “this economy” can kill and that markets alone are insufficient.

He promoted the pursuit of the common good and the search for solutions that prevent further human and environmental catastrophes.

His message was: “Today, a new economy inspired by Francis of Assisi can and must become an economy of friendship with the earth and an economy of peace. It is a question of transforming an economy that kills into an economy of life, in all its aspects.”

This message is still relevant today and my hope is that Leo XIV will continue where Pope Francis left off. The uncertainties which have been created by political leaders, their lack of long-term vision and the pursuit of political power at any cost is now so evident that economic inequality within countries and among countries is expected to increase.

Climate change is being made to look like one big hoax. Global business leaders are exerting disproportionate influence on political decision-making. Aid to poorer countries is being cut. There is one big rush to make more money at all costs, and this rush is being supported, and even encouraged, by political leaders.

The economic legacy of Pope Francis is one that puts the human person at the centre of the economy. It is a legacy which made the economy subject to the well-being of the human person and not the other way round. May this legacy be embraced by his successor and be strengthened further.