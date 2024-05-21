For generations, Eden Leisure Group has provided the entertainment that most people crave – from unparalleled cinema experience to a fun bowling night out and dining experiences, the Group has revolutionised the entertainment scene in Malta. And all while maintaining their dominant position as the Maltese sound, with the operation of two highly successful and popular radio stations: 89.7 Bay and Bay Easy 100.2.

This summer, Eden Leisure Group will once again push the envelope of entertainment by launching The Eden, a new concept that fuses innovation, excitement and unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages, over three floors.

SuperBowl

With some 4,000 square metres dedicated to entertainment, The Eden has the proverbial something for everyone. At the heart of The Eden is the revamped SuperBowl. Since opening its lanes in 1988, The Eden SuperBowl has been at the forefront of redefining leisure activities in Malta. Now, with its spectacular relaunch, it's poised to elevate the bowling experience to new heights. In addition to the fully computerised 20-lane tenpin bowling, excitement is building around the introduction of a new unique feature: duck pin bowling. With smaller pins and balls, duck pin bowling offers a fresh and thrilling experience that's perfect for everyone, whether you're a seasoned bowler or trying it out for the first time . It's particularly ideal for kids due to the smaller pins, making it easier for them to enjoy the game.

Delta Strike

The Eden will also introduce Delta Strike, a one-of-a-kind laser tag arena, promising an adrenaline-fueled adventure unlike anything seen before on the island. Step into a post-apocalyptic themed arena and prepare for pulse-pounding battles in an immersive, futuristic battleground.

X-Cube

Visitors can also immerse themselves in interactive escape rooms at X-Cube and engage in competitive rounds of interactive darts at the Dart Club: an augmented reality darts arena which fuses traditional gameplay and cutting-edge technology for an unparalleled darting adventure.

Dart Club

And for more fun and games, there is XP Arcade, an arcade venue bursting with over 100 diverse games. Get ready to immerse yourself in a realm of endless fun and excitement unlike anything Malta has ever seen before. Whether you're a fan of high-octane thrills or prefer a nostalgic trip down memory lane, XP Arcade has something for everyone. Popular games such as Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious will get your adrenaline pumping with their action-packed gameplay.

XP Arcade

For those who cherish classic gaming experiences, nostalgic titles like Mario Kart are available, offering a delightful journey back to the golden age of video games. Additionally, for those eager to explore the cutting-edge of gaming technology, futuristic experiences like VR Super Agent provide an immersive virtual reality adventure. XP Arcade is not just a place to play games, but a destination for creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Music will obviously take centre stage – visitors can unleash their inner superstar at Bay Karaoke, where a library of over 20,000 songs awaits your voice. Step into the spotlight and make unforgettable memories with friends in this ultimate karaoke experience space.

Bay Karaoke

With such vibrant entertainment, visitors will definitely work up an appetite – and Hangry’s has the right menu. From mouthwatering appetizers to satisfying main courses, Hangry's promises a dining experience that will leave you coming back for more. And for some more chilling, head to Amber, The Eden’s new chic terrace bar. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails as you take in the vibrant atmosphere. With a curated selection of drinks and a welcoming ambiance, Amber is the ideal destination for unforgettable time with friends.

So, get ready for an exhilarating summer adventure in St Julian’s. Soon, all these thrilling activities and experiences will be at your fingertips, promising endless excitement and unforgettable memories. Stay tuned for an unforgettable season of fun and entertainment at The Eden.

For more information visit theeden.mt and follow The Eden on Facebook and Instagram.