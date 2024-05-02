In the Marvel universe, Spider-Man sometimes turns into his dark self, Venom. In Malta’s marvellous world, “the institutions”, which famously work well, sometimes morph into a more sinister version, “the establishment”, an elite cabal that works only to further its own interests.

According to Robert Abela on Tuesday, the institutions have once more morphed into the establishment – just in time to sabotage Labour at the June MEP elections.

The agent of the establishment, this time, is a lone magistrate, Gabriella Vella, who, last week, concluded the inquiry into the Vitals deal. At the time of writing, we don’t know what her conclusions are.

But 78 boxes of evidence were delivered to the attorney general; Joseph Muscat expects to be arraigned; the grapevine says the number of people who will be criminally charged is without precedent.

To be clear, so far we know little. We do have an earlier court judgment that declared the Vitals/Steward deal involved collusion with State personnel. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the magistrate has followed the right trail, or found court-grade evidence, or that she hasn’t netted an innocent person or two among the shoal of wrongdoers.

Muscat protests his innocence and, until we see at least the inquiry’s conclusions, we should be wary. The magistrate was not tasked to determine guilt. She had to see if there was a case worth making before the criminal courts.

To get from this point to a court judgment, we need the attorney general to determine that this is a case worth pursuing. Then the courts need to hear the lawyers battle it out. And then judgement needs to be passed on the basis of what was heard in court.

What is heard in court will depend on a series of other factors. So many unfortunate things can happen. Charge sheets might be filled incorrectly by mistake. Evidence might unaccountably disappear from the courts.

A plea deal might contain a loophole. A lawyer working for the attorney general one evening might enter court the next morning as part of the defence team. It’s all happened before.

The bigger the case, the more the defendants, then the greater the strain on the understaffed police and the attorney general’s office, which have also lost many experienced heads in recent years.

Meanwhile, the well-heeled defendants will have good lawyers focused only on their individual case and ready to fight on every point of procedure.

Twenty-two years ago, when the then chief justice and a fellow judge were arraigned on corruption charges, in an open-and-shut case, it took around seven years before the ex-chief justice was sentenced to jail; by that time, his partner in crime had completed his sentence.

Let’s remember that the end of the magistrate’s inquiry is a process that began in 2019. The NGO Repubblika made use of a law, passed by the Gonzi government that gave ordinary citizens the right to request a magisterial inquiry.

Even getting that request accepted was an uphill struggle. A magistrate accepted it and then was overruled by a judge who misinterpreted the law. Repubblika had to try again.

It is irresponsible and dangerous for Abela to accuse the magistrate of ‘political terrorism’. That could put her in harm’s way - Ranier Fsadni

Given the long haul, at this stage, what’s vital is safeguarding the integrity of the process. Although there is much we don’t yet know, three things are immediately clear.

First, it is par for the course for there to be complaints about the length of time the inquiry took. Similar complex inquiries undertaken abroad, better staffed, can also take years. We won’t know if the time taken was justified until we see the magistrate’s report.

What we do know, however, is that the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry was also criticised for taking too long and going on fishing expeditions. When the report came out, however, we could see both why the time was needed and why the inquiry interpreted its scope broadly.

The prime minister was one of the public inquiry’s critics; yet, later, he accepted the findings and scope of its report. We shall see if his criticisms of the magistrate turn out to embarrass him in this case too.

Second, it is one thing to criticise a magistrate’s legal reasoning. It’s another for Abela to criticise her for being a partisan agent – seeing that she concluded her inquiry five weeks before the MEP election.

It’s a strange accusation to begin with. She took too long but submitted too soon? It doesn’t add up.

But it’s perverse for another reason. Abela says it’s political because he expects its conclusions to influence voters. However, if the magistrate had let the election pass, she could be credibly accused by the opposition of having acted politically – by withholding a report that could have changed how people voted.

There is nothing the magistrate could have done, or not done, that couldn’t be interpreted politically.

Finally, it is irresponsible and dangerous for Abela to accuse the magistrate of “political terrorism”. That could put her in harm’s way.

The real meaning of political terrorism is violent action. Accusing a magistrate of that – no matter how metaphorically – goes beyond legitimate criticism of the judiciary. It borders on incitement. It puts a target on the magistrate’s back.

If Abela really believes that the magistrate is guilty of “political terrorism”, he is really accusing her of corruption. If he believes his own words, he has the duty to report her to the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

He should be asked if that’s what he intends to do. His answer will tell us a great deal about his credibility.