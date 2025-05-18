Last month, the world lost a towering figure in the field of international relations, Joseph S. Nye. Nye's seminal research into the concept of soft power has left an indelible mark on how nations understand and wield influence.

Soft power, as defined by Nye, is the ability to shape the preferences of others through appeal and attraction rather than coercion or payment. This concept has become a cornerstone of modern diplomacy, emphasising the importance of culture, political values and foreign policies that are seen as legitimate and moral.

Nye's work on soft power has been revolutionary, challenging the traditional notions of power that focused solely on military and economic might. His ideas underscored the significance of non-coercive means in achieving national objectives, advocating for a more nuanced approach to international relations.

Nye's vision is one where nations can lead by example, fostering global cooperation and mutual respect.

In stark contrast to Nye's ideals, the recent approach adopted by the United States under the new Donald Trump administration has been, to put it diplomatically, anything but diplomatic.

The administration's foreign policy has been characterised by a transactional nature, prioritising deals that should benefit the US while often disregarding the broader implications for global stability and cooperation.

Nye's work on soft power has been revolutionary, challenging the traditional notions of power that focused solely on military and economic might

This approach has leaned heavily on "sticks and carrots" − coercive measures and economic incentives − while largely neglecting the "honey" of soft power that Nye so passionately advocated for.

This shift in US foreign policy stands in sharp relief against the backdrop of the recent election of Pope Leo XIV. The new pope has emphasised the importance of three Ps: peace, people and poverty in spirit. His message is one of humility and compassion, resonating deeply with the principles of soft power.

Pope Leo XIV, much like his predecessor Francis I, seeks to use the "honey" of moral authority and cultural influence to foster global harmony and address pressing issues such as poverty and inequality.

In a recent episode of Revolution, broacast on Rai Radio 3, Stefano Feltri discussed Nye's concept of wielding sticks, carrots and honey.

Feltri highlighted how, according to Nye, the Trump administration's reliance on sticks and carrots has been counterproductive, failing to achieve lasting positive outcomes. In contrast, Pope Leo XIV's approach, which mirrors the use of honey, promises to offer a path towards reconciliation and peace.

Malta, a small island state with a rich history, provides a poignant example of the power of cultural diplomacy. The name Malta itself derives from the Greek word for honey, "meli". reflecting the island's long-standing association with this wholesome substance.

The island's strategic location in the Mediterranean has made it a crossroads of cultures and a beacon of diplomacy. By further investing in cultural diplomacy, Malta can continue to play a vital role in promoting peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The recent, varied commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi-Fascist forces and the end of World War II serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring importance of soft power.

This reflection is particularly relevant as Malta undertakes the presidency of the Council of Europe during its 75th anniversary, and in the context of current and foreseeable challenges facing our global community in the years ahead.

Karsten Xuereb is a researcher in cultural policy.