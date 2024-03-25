We seem to be stuck in a rut when it comes to resolving the impasse between Israel and Palestine. I am not referring only to the current unacceptable situation created by Hamas’s unjustified actions and Israel’s irresponsible escalation.

But, first things first. Hamas is not the Palestinian people and should not be mistaken for such.

Israel is a crucial partner in the region, and I see the Israeli people as peace loving and with a right to their own security.

I am proud to have been the first and, to date, only Maltese prime minister to visit Israel and meet with my counterpart as well as meeting the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah during the same visit.

Those who try to extrapolate this as some kind of endorsement of current actions are out on a limb as much as those saying that Eddie Fenech Adami or Lawrence Gonzi meeting Muammar Gaddafi years (and months) before the revolution did in any way endorse his behaviour in the events that followed.

Had I visited Israel in the first hours of the conflict and met only one side to endorse it, then that would have indeed been an ill-thought-out decision.

Also, forgive me for not using the politically correct jargon and calling Palestine by its name.

The variables in the political equation over the span of this conflict created by colonial powers have not been adequate to lead to a durable solution. This is hardly an opinion. So, rehashing the same ingredients will probably only lead to more failures.

May I be so bold to suggest a totally new variable, which I know was verbally floated by Italy some two decades ago, but which was never taken beyond that.

Israel is essentially a Western country with a liberal economy and vibrant democracy. It would fit in the EU with next to no modifications - Joseph Muscat

All those who have visited Israel will probably concur that it is essentially a Western country with a liberal economy and vibrant democracy.

It would fit in the European Union with next to no modifications and is small enough to be assimilated with minimal effort, much less than most candidate countries.

My proposal is thus simple. Propose to Israel to become a member of the European Union, where it would surely provide a political, economic and social value added. This would be done with the precondition of the recognition of the State of Palestine with full rights.

I am not in the minds of Israeli policymakers and cannot predict their reaction to this proposal.

Nevertheless, I am sure the Israelis, especially young Israelis, would welcome this kind of integration as it would also do historic justice to the persecution inflicted upon their forefathers. Also, it would enhance their families’ security much more than any Iron Dome. Call it the European Dome, if you will.

On their side, some European policymakers might frown at the idea. But, surely, giving Ukraine a candidate country status is politically much riskier.

Israel would need only to make cosmetic and easy changes to align itself to European rules.

Surely, this proposal will be dissected and maybe butchered but I see it as a seed to break the impasse, secure Israel and give Palestinians what is rightfully theirs.

Joseph Muscat is a former prime minister.