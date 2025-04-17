After a successful 2024 edition in Malta, the EU-Startups Summit is excited to announce its return to the Mediterranean island for 2025! Mark your calendars for April 24-25, as the historic Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta will once again host Europe’s brightest entrepreneurial minds for two action-packed days of innovation, networking, and learning.

Following a record-breaking 2024 event, the 2025 summit promises to be even bigger and better, with around 2,200 founders, investors, startup enthusiasts, and tech corporates expected to attend. This premier gathering continues to be the must-attend event for those looking to discover Europe’s most promising startups and hear from the leaders shaping the future of the continent's startup ecosystem.

Thomas Ohr, founder and CEO of EU-Startups, said: “After the tremendous success of our last summit in Malta, we’re thrilled to return for 2025. Malta’s growing reputation as a startup hub and its dynamic ecosystem make it the perfect place to host Europe’s top innovators. We’re looking forward to creating even more impactful connections and presenting cutting-edge innovations at this year’s event. It will be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Event highlights

Networking opportunities: With 8,500 meetings facilitated through a dedicated networking app, attendees will have countless chances to connect with key players. This includes targeted networking sessions, a vibrant networking area, and evening drinks for a more informal setting.

Pitch competition: Out of 1,500 applications, 15 top early-stage startups will compete for a prize package, pitching their groundbreaking ideas to leading investors and an engaged audience.

On-stage insights: With over 80 speakers, including unicorn founders, top investors, and industry thought leaders, the stage will host inspiring keynotes and fireside chats, offering valuable insights into the future of startups and tech.

Exhibition hall: A dynamic space where up to 80 innovative companies will showcase their products and services, providing an opportunity for attendees to explore new tech solutions and forge strategic partnerships.

Malta has become one of Europe’s most dynamic entrepreneurial hubs, thanks to its strategic location, vibrant tech ecosystem, and thriving AI, IoT, SaaS, gaming, and blockchain scene. With a strong commitment to supporting startups, Malta continues to attract ambitious entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe.

For founders, investors, or tech enthusiasts, the EU-Startups Summit 2025 is the perfect opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired in a beautiful Mediterranean setting.