The feast of Our Lady of the Rosary will be celebrated by the Dominican community, together with the Archconfraternity of the Holy Rosary, at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Saturday, October 12.

The days of triduum will be on October 9, 10 and 11. The rosary will be recited at 5.45pm, followed by mass with homily by Fr Prior Paul Gatt, OP at 6.15pm. After mass, the Beata Mater will be sung, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

On October 12, the feast day, rosary will be said at 5.30pm, followed by vespers and concelebrated mass, led by Canon Stefan Galea, together with the Dominican community. The procession with the statues of Our Lady of the Rosary and St Dominic along the main streets of Valletta will leave the church at 7.15pm.

The Archconfraternity of the Holy Rosary was founded under the auspices of the Dominican Order around 1575, and was associated with the church of St Mary of Porto Salvo and the Dominican Priory in Valletta, where the confraternity’s chapel is located.

Members of the archconfraternity dedicated themselves to the ministry of those condemned to capital punishment in Malta among other charitable activities.