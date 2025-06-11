When over 200 compliance professionals from global firms like Deloitte, KPMG, and Sedric AI gather for a half-day conference — alongside fintech founders and auditors— it’s not going to be a performative box-ticking exercise.

At EXANTE’s Future of Compliance 2025 summit in Malta, the tone was clear from the start: this wasn’t a showcase. It was three, hour long, working sessions — focused, frank, and timely.

“The stakes have never been higher. We’re not just managing rules. We’re protecting market integrity in real time,” said Natalia Taft, EXANTE’s Global Head of Compliance.

Across a packed agenda, the summit tackled the industry’s most pressing challenges head-on, and what emerged wasn’t just a list of takeaways — it was a call to action. One that reframed compliance not as a cost centre, but as a competitive edge.

AI took centre stage at the summit.

AI in compliance: Balancing innovation with oversight

Unsurprisingly, AI took centre stage at the summit — not as a buzzword, but as a catalyst reshaping compliance operations. The message was clear: AI must be deployed responsibly, strengthening compliance without compromising accountability.

A standout panel of eight experts including Nitzan Boyarsky (Sedric AI), Gavril Flores (Malta Digital Innovation Authority) and Christopher Foye (LexisNexis), explored how firms are using AI for onboarding automation, predictive risk modelling, and real-time monitoring — all while stressing the critical role of human oversight to manage bias and ensure transparency.

The shift to real-time compliance

As the pace of regulatory enforcement accelerates, compliance must keep pace with real-time monitoring. Panellists including Kyriakos Charilaou (EXANTE) and Ian Coppini (Deloitte) broke down recent regulatory actions and shared key lessons on how to maintain robust compliance frameworks..

“Silence isn’t safety — it’s risk,” said Natalia Taft, reinforcing the urgency of proactive regulatory engagement.

AML and onboarding: Complexity meets expectation

With AML rules tightening and due diligence demands rising, the challenge is clear: how to balance regulatory requirements without compromising client experience.

Ariane Azzopardi (KPMG) and Miruna Mihailescu (Truevo) shared how they are using technology to help enhance due diligence and how to strike a balance between a risk-based approach and smarter onboarding experiences.

Key takeaways for compliance leaders

Adopt AI with Human Guardrails: Pair automation with governance and oversight.

Stay Transparent: Open engagement with regulators is a strength, not a weakness.

Balance Speed & Standards: Innovate without compromising standards or customer trust.

Track Enforcement Trends: Know when the regulatory pressure is rising and adjust.

Break the Silos: Compliance, legal, and tech must move in lockstep as a team.

The summit’s final message a simple but urgent challenge: “We can’t afford to be reactive,” said Taft. “Resilience means staying ahead — of the rules, of the risk, and of what’s coming next.”