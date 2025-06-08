The story of the Garden Battery in Tigné; an artillery battery constructed to complete the defensive military unit along the Tigné peninsula in Sliema, can be characterised by two distinct states: that of neglect and that of resurgence.

The Garden Battery was carefully exposed by MIDI plc in the early 2000s when works on the Tigné Point development project began. This early 19th century artillery was built during the British period between 1889 and 1894, as part of a line of defence for Marsamxett Harbour and Grand Harbour. As of 1907, the Garden Battery had ceased to operate as it had become redundant due to ever-changing technological advances. In fact, the complex had been buried by the British, with Officer’s Quarters built in its place with many people believing that the battery had been completely demolished and lost forever.

The Garden Battery did not feature in the Development Brief for Tigne Point and the approved outline development permit which forms part of the MIDI Deed and it was envisaged that the area occupied by the Garden Battery would be fully excavated and any remains would be demolished as part of the Tigné Point development. Once excavation works commenced at Tigne Point in the early 2000s, the Authorities had a change of heart, and a decision was taken as part of the full development permit for the excavation of the Tigne north phase to carefully excavate the site to determine if the Garden Battery remains were intact.

Restored gun emplacement.

The excavation works revealed that the Garden Battery was largely intact and it was decided to retain and preserve the battery and to incorporate the entire area into the Tigne Point development. This decision necessitated the redesign of the Tigné North phase with the inclusion of the underground Trunk Road, costing MIDI plc an additional €7 million. The project was complex to undertake due to the site constraints and developments occurring concurrently. Hence, the conservation rationale needed to adhere to the neighbouring developments while retaining the overall significance and values of the site. The prime objective was to retain as much of the existing fabric. Nonetheless, the raised gun platforms and the inclined masonry hoods were reinstated while the staircases leading to the underground magazines were dismantled, numbered and reinstated by the original full-length ramps where possible.

Apart from the works associated with the recovery and restoration of the battery, the single most challenging task was the construction of the Trunk Road, linking Qui-Si-Sana to Tigné Seafront, which had to be diverted under the middle of the three gun emplacements.

To achieve this, a structure, consisting of a series of concrete piles, was excavated in the rock adjacent to the Gun Emplacement and steel beams were introduced on these piles to take the load of the Gun Emplacement. Once it was assured that the weight of the Battery was resting on these beams, the rock beneath them was carefully excavated and the structure of the underground trunk road was constructed underneath the Battery with the structure supported in mid-air. In the end it proved to be the right decision as this link of artillery fortifications, together with the historic values related to British military architecture have made this complex worthy of preservation.

Unfortunately, portions of the original fabric have been lost over time. However, in many ways, the project has also successfully preserved the original layout through sensitive intervention techniques. The restoration and unearthing of the Garden Battery will eventually form part of a heritage trail which will link Fort Cambridge to Fort Tigné and the area will be landscaped to provide a public open space measuring circa 2,000sqm.

Garden Battery support to enable excavations beneath.

The decision to retain the Garden Battery meant that the development of the north shore at Tigne Point had to be completely redesigned and in 2005/6 fresh development applications were submitted for the Tigne north phase. These applications were eventually approved by the Planning Authority in 2012 meaning that as a result of the decision to retain the Garden Battery circa 8 years elapsed before works could commence on the north phase in view of the requirement to retain and preserve this structure of archaeological importance.

Din L-Art Ħelwa Award

MIDI plc’s restoration of the Garden Battery was recognised for its outstanding restoration works during the 14th edition of the Architectural Heritage Awards, organised by local culture and heritage NGO, Din l-Art Ħelwa. MIDI plc was awarded a Diploma for outstanding contribution to Maltese cultural heritage and to the achievement of architectural excellence in Malta due to the admirable restoration and conservation of the Garden Battery. Held in collaboration with the Kamra tal-Periti, these awards aim to celebrate architectural excellence within a Maltese context, encourage the rehabilitation and reuse of old buildings and recognise the dedicated work of those who are active in the field of restoration.

Architect Ivan Piccinino, Senior Project Manager, MIDI plc.