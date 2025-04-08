The Nationalist Party has dismissed calls by Momentum for a referendum to strike down the magisterial inquires reform, saying the most effective way is for the people to make their voice heard at the next general election.

“By the time enough signatures are collected for a referendum, the time will come for the general election and, then, the people can respond on this issue once and for all,” a PN spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The controversial magisterial inquiries bill was approved in parliament last week, and the NGO Repubblika immediately declared it would challenge it in court.

In line with the changes made to the law, citizens will no longer be able to directly request a magistrate to open an inquiry but will first have to approach the police. If the police do not act, citizens can then take their case to a judge, who will decide if an investigation is merited.

The new law also requires more proof to open an inquiry.

Momentum yesterday appealed to all NGOs, civil society groups and political parties, especially the PN, to band together and form a committee to collect the signatures of 10% of the voting population necessary to kick-start a referendum.

A new Nationalist government will reintroduce the right for a citizen to request a magisterial inquiry

When asked whether the PN will be joining Momentum’s call to form a referendum committee, the party spokesperson replied: “The most effective way to settle this issue once and for all is with a general election.”

He pointed out that the PN did everything possible to prevent this law from passing and voted three times in parliament against it.

“Now, the next vote is the one in the general election when it will be the Maltese people who will vote, so their right to go to a magistrate and ask for corrupt politicians to be investigated, will be reintroduced.”

The spokesperson said the amendments were not part of the electorate mandate and were only introduced to protect “corrupt politicians and their accomplices”.

“A new Nationalist government will reintroduce the right for a citizen to request a magisterial inquiry, while also keeping the new rights provided to victims and strengthening them,” he said.

PN leader Bernard Grech had said the government committed a crime against democracy when the controversial bill was approved by parliament.

When asked if they will join Momentum’s call for a referendum, Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona only repeated what she had said, that the NGO will be taking the matter to court.