Grammy award winners The Gipsy Kings will be headlining the second day of the Għaxaq Music Festival on July 18, festival organisers announced on Saturday.

The legendary band with their unmistakable sound blending flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop, will be following in the heels of Italian superstar Zucchero who will be taking centre stage on the first day of the festival.

With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, multiple platinum certifications, and a prestigious grammy award, the Gipsy Kings are best known for their hits Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, Volare, Baila Me, and covers of Hotel California and A Mi Manera.

Their performance in Għaxaq is part of their “Back to the Origins” tour celebrating their 40-year legacy with six-guitar arrangements, heart-pounding rhythms and pure gypsy soul.

Led by Diego Baliardo, one of the founding members of a proud musical dynasty, this legendary group continues to light up stages around the world. The Baliardo family, descendants of the legendary Manitas de Plata, keeps the Gipsy Kings heritage alive with unmatched passion and authenticity.

From their first sparks of fame in the star-studded Côte d’Azur to becoming the first-ever Gipsy group to earn a Gold Record in the U.S., their music has ignited hearts across generations and borders.

Over the years, the Gipsy Kings have performed at massive outdoor arenas such as the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Stade de France in Paris, and the Grec Festival in Barcelona, captivating audiences worldwide with their vibrant performances and iconic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Royal Albert Hall in London, and Carnegie Hall in New York.

The festival will also be raising funds for Embrace Diversity Organisation where a share of each ticket sold will be donated to the NGO that supports children and youths with disabilities. To date the Għaxaq Music Festival has raised over €200,000 for charity.