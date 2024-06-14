Labour has lost over 11,000 votes in the local councils counted so far compared to previous elections in 2019, shrinking the gap between the parties to 23,000 votes, as vote counting for Malta’s local council election enters its third and final day.

This translates to a 13% gap between the two parties. This stood at 18%, or a staggering 47,000 votes, after all votes were counted in 2019.

This gap is expected to shrink further come Friday night, with many PN-leaning towns set to be called throughout the day.

Labour’s losses across virtually all localities have been matched by gains made by both PN and independent or third-party candidates, in a similar pattern to that of the MEP elections held on the same day, where the votes lost by Labour were divided between the two.

With 44 of the 68 councils counted so far, PN has gained some 6,500 votes compared to its performance in 2019, while independent and third-party candidates have upped their votes by 4,200.

Labour’s losses have been particularly heavy in some key localities. The party lost almost 1,300 votes in Żebbuġ, dropping 18 percentage points, and over 1,600 votes in Birkirkara, losing its majority in the process.

The party also lost heavily in several localities which it held, including Marsaxlokk (down 14 percentage points), Pietá (where it dropped 18 percentage points) and Xagħra (losing 12 points to turn a once-foregone conclusion into a close race).

PN’s gains have generally been more modest in most localities, but the party has upped its tally sharply in Pietá, Pembroke and St Paul’s Bay, amongst others.

Labour wins 27 councils, PN takes 13

Of the 44 councils counted, Labour has held on to its majority in 27, with PN having the upper hand in 13, including narrowly winning Msida for the first time in two decades and retaking San Ġwann after it had lost the locality in its catastrophic 2019 showing.

No majority emerged in a further four councils – Għarb, Birkirkara, Mellieħa and Żebbuġ – where independent or small-party candidates will be key to tipping the balance of power.

Although PN’s gains have not been large enough to win several localites back, the party has upped its seat tally by 14 in the localities counted so far, now holding 134 seats. Independents and third-parties are also better off, now holding five more seats than they did during the past legislatures.

Labour, on the other hand, had dropped 11 seats since 2019, but, with a total of 174 seats, will still hold 30 more seats than PN.