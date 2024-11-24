Science is not just for lab coats and microscopes anymore. In fact, one of the most exciting trends in modern research is the growing role of ‘citizen scientists’ – ordinary people like you and me contributing to extraordinary discoveries.

From cataloguing stars to tracking wildlife and even monitoring pollution, citizen science is proving to be a vital tool in solving some of the world’s biggest challenges.

So, what is citizen science? Simply put, its scientific research conducted with the help of non-professional volunteers.

This can involve gathering data, analysing results, or even just observing and reporting on the natural world. Thanks to the rise of smartphones and internet connectivity, it is now easier than ever to get involved in science, no matter your age, background or expertise.

Take stargazing, for instance. Projects like NASA’s Citizen Science Projects or the Zooniverse platform have recruited amateur astronomers to identify stars, galaxies and even potential exoplanets. These platforms have enabled thousands of people to assist professional scientists in analysing data that would otherwise take decades to process.

But it is not all about space. On Earth, citizen science is making waves in wildlife conservation. Apps like iNaturalist and eBird let users record sightings of plants and animals in their local environment. These observations help researchers track biodiversity, study migration patterns and monitor endangered species. For example, data from eBird has been instrumental in understanding the effects of climate change on bird populations worldwide.

Citizen science also plays a critical role in addressing environmental issues. In Malta, volunteers have participated in beach clean-ups while collecting data on plastic pollution for global research projects. Others have contributed to monitoring air and water quality, giving scientists valuable insights into local environmental health.

The beauty of citizen science lies in its inclusivity. You do not need a degree in biology or a telescope worth thousands of euros to make a difference. All you need is curiosity, commitment and access to a smartphone or computer. Whether you are a retired teacher, a high school student or a stay-at-home parent, there is a citizen science project for you.

The impact of citizen science goes beyond just collecting data. It democratises knowledge, bridging the gap between experts and the public. It fosters a sense of community and shared purpose, reminding us that science is a collective endeavour. It also encourages public engagement in scientific issues, helping to inform better policies on climate change, urban planning and public health.

Citizen science has already led to remarkable achievements. In 2017, amateur astronomers helped pinpoint a previously unknown type of aurora, now called ‘Steve’. In 2020, a group of citizen scientists discovered a rare comet visible from Earth. Even during the pandemic, people around the world contributed to COVID-19 research by sharing health data through apps and platforms.

As we face complex global challenges, from biodiversity loss to climate change, the need for citizen science is greater than ever. By participating, you are not just helping scientists –you are helping build a better future for everyone.

So, why not join the movement? Look up at the stars, record a bird’s song or take a walk on the beach with purpose. Science needs you, and your contributions might just change the world.

Mohamed Daoud is a public engagement expert.

Sound Bites

• A research team has developed an algorithm that analyses observational data from a plant identification app. The novel approach can be used to derive ecological patterns that could provide valuable information about the effects of climate change on plants.

• What influences how Maltese citizens engage with science? A recent study delves into ‘science capital’ – the factors shaping people’s interest and participation in science activities. While 80% of respondents expressed a love for science, younger adults (18–24) were the most active attendees at events, while older age groups lagged behind.

For more soundbites, click on www.facebook.com/Radio MochaMalta.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Malta’s citizen science roots: One of Malta’s earliest citizen science projects began in 1909, following the 1908 Messina earthquake. Local students recorded observations of the resulting tsunami, including wave heights at Msida Creek, providing valuable data for understanding rare natural disasters.

• Migratory bird monitoring: Malta is a key stopover for migratory birds. Citizen scientists contribute to bird monitoring projects, providing vital data on species passing through the islands.

• Plant conservation: Local volunteers support the identification and preservation of Malta’s native flora, including rare plants like the Maltese rock-centaury, a national symbol.

• Dark sky observations: Maltese stargazers participate in light-pollution-mapping projects to help preserve the islands’ remaining dark sky areas for astronomy.

• Heritage mapping: Citizen archaeologists in Malta contribute to identifying and documenting prehistoric sites, including lesser-known megalithic temples and cart ruts.

• Water quality monitoring: Citizen-led initiatives in Malta collect data on seawater quality, aiding researchers in tracking pollution and protecting marine habitats.

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.