Since the early 20th century, and particularly in post-war Malta, the public practice of traditional chant, għana (Maltese traditional folk singing), has been dominated by men. Typically improvised four-line stanzas, accompanied by guitars, words and sung poetry serve as a catharsis; both individual and collective.

As part of the Ritmu Roots festival this week, an event Nisa, Jgħannu – Women Chanting on May 23 looks as traditional għana from a woman’s perspective. Times 2 talks to Artistic Director Florinda Camilleri to find out more.

Read the full story at Times2.

