The dome above the choir of the church of the Annunciation in Balzan, long admired for its paintings by Giuseppe Calì, has recently undergone a conservation and restoration project.

Calì (1846-1930) is widely celebrated as one of Malta’s foremost painters, renowned for his expressive brushwork, dramatic compositions and bold use of colour.

Deeply influenced by his Italian academic training and the Romantic spirit of the 19th century, Calì left an indelible mark on Maltese ecclesiastical art. Among his many works are a number of paintings at the church of the Annunciation in Balzan.

The dome, characterised by its distinctive saucer shape, features a monumental depiction of The History of Man’s Salvation, painted by Calì before 1910. Calì’s work showcases mastery in vibrant colour, dynamic form and theological depth.

The dome above the choir depicting The History of Man’s Salvation. Photo taken after conservation and restoration treatments. Photo: Luigi Formosa

The dome is divided into four main painted sections or scenes, separated by architectural elements painted using the trompe-l’oeil technique. The scenes depicted include St Michael Triumphing over Satan, The Expulsion of Adam and Eve, Joseph’s Dream and The Immaculate Conception. Calì also painted two inner pendentives featuring Pope St Gregory the Great and St John.

For reasons still unclear, possibly illness or a dispute over payment, Calì left the final two pendentives empty. These were later executed in the late 1950s by the artist Emvin Cremona (1919-1987), who also contributed marouflage paintings flanking the windows at the sides. Cremona’s work, though stylistically distinct, was harmoniously integrated into the dome’s overall decorative scheme.

The paintings were executed using the oil-on-stone technique. Over the years, they suffered extensive damage due to moisture and water infiltration; this is a well-known conservation challenge for Malta’s cultural built heritage, where the prevalent globigerina limestone readily facilitates the absorption and movement of moisture through built structures.

Maltese limestone is highly porous and absorbent, meaning it readily soaks up water from rainfall or humidity. Once moisture infiltrates the stone, it eventually begins to evaporate, especially as temperatures rise. This process causes soluble salts within the stone to migrate to the surface. As these salts crystallise, they exert pressure on the painted layers, leading to detachments of the stone and paint layer, and gradual deterioration of the artwork.

Detail of the face of Pope Leo I before treatments, showing heavy damage due to salt sub-fluorescence.

The restorers also identified evidence of multiple past restoration interventions, a clear indication that the paintings had suffered recurring damage over time. These repeated efforts suggest that water infiltration was not a one-time event but a persistent issue throughout the history of the wall paintings. Each episode of moisture ingress likely triggered cycles of salt formation and deterioration, necessitating ongoing restorations.

This cyclical process of moisture absorption, evaporation and salt crystallisation is further aggravated by the movement of air currents and the presence of airborne pollutants, which contribute to the weakening of the already fragile paint layers.

True maintenance of our churches must go beyond what meets the eye

Therefore, one of the major sources of damage in this case was moisture seeping in from the church roof, which led to the formation of visible salt deposits. However, the damage was not immediately visible from below, and the restorers only realised the full extent once the scaffolding was in place and they were able to examine the paintings up close.

It was then that they identified the extensive presence of sub-fluorescence – salt deposits beneath the paint layer that were exerting pressure and threatening to push the paint away from the stone surface; this was especially present on the scene depicting Joseph’s Dream and on the pendentive depicting Pope St Leo I.

Conservator Helena Perez during the cleaning of the face of St Joseph.

Prior to the start of conservation work, the parish had undertaken a professional restoration of the church roof, ensuring it was properly waterproofed using traditional deffun techniques. This intervention played a key role in halting further moisture infiltration and protecting the paintings in future.

The first step the restorers took was to graphically map the paintings. Graphical documentation allowed for the precise mapping out of all the degradation factors affecting the paintings and their surrounding decorations, together with other information involving the technical execution and the original constituent materials. Graphical documentation helps in planning out the treatment procedures to be carried out, as well as serves as a reference document for future maintenance operations.

The restorers then proceeded with emergency facing of the detaching paint using Japanese paper. The third and most complicated step was the opening – using a small scalpel blade – of the detachments in order to remove the subfluorecence from underneath. This treatment was the most time-consuming because the surface was very extensive and the work needed high precision. Once the salts were removed from underneath, the stone was consolidated and the detached paint layer adhered back through the use of a conservation-standard adhesive.

Conservators Miriam Spallina and Chitra Nincio during the consolidation of the paint layer and stone surface underneath after the facing was carried out on the portions that were very fragile and detaching.

Once the process of consolidating the paint layers was completed, the cleaning of the paintings started. This cleaning process involved the removal of varnishes that had oxidised over time, which hindered the accurate perception of the colours. The cleaning was carried out in two phases. The first phase focused on removing the varnish layer, while the second phase concentrated on eliminating the overpaints from previous restorations. Consequently, retouching that had been applied using the rigatino technique and had remained stable over time was retained, while other interventions were removed.

After completing the cleaning phase, the results were especially rewarding, as the beautiful hues of the skies were revealed and the depth of the composition was brought back to life. The stuccoing process then began. This involved applying a material specifically mixed by the team of restorers to fill the losses. This stucco was specifically formulated, ensuring compatibility with the limestone. Finally, the losses in the paint layer were integrated by means of retouching using reversible varnish colours. A protective coating was applied to protect the paintings for the future.

Conservator Francesca Giovagnola during the removal of the oxidised varnishes.

The project has brought to light a fundamental truth in heritage conservation: safeguarding wall-painted church domes and ceilings begins with protecting the very structure that shelters them. Roof maintenance is not only a practical concern; it is the first and most critical line of defence against environmental damage. Without a watertight roof, even the most masterfully executed artworks remain vulnerable to irreversible deterioration. In this case, the success of the conservation effort was supported by recent roof maintenance works, which ensured stable environmental conditions essential for the preservation of the artwork.

Maintaining large and complex historic churches is no easy task. Their sheer scale and architectural intricacy make ongoing upkeep a significant challenge, especially when resources are limited.

Conservator Chitra Nuncio during the cleaning of the angel in the scene depicting St Joseph’s Dream.

Thankfully, many parishes are increasingly recognising the importance of preventive maintenance, placing greater emphasis on the care of the building envelope as an integral part of their heritage preservation. This shift in awareness is vital to the long-term safeguarding of Malta’s sacred art and architecture.

It stands as a reminder that true maintenance of our churches must go beyond what meets the eye, embracing the essential external interventions that ensure the survival of wall paintings and interior decoration. These include the routine inspection of waterproofing systems, the cleaning of roofs, and the clearing of water ducts and drainage channels to keep them free of obstruction. Blocked ducts can cause rainwater to pool and seep into the structure, posing serious risks to the artworks within.

While such preventative measures may not be as visible or admired as the gilded surfaces and painted domes inside, they are indispensable. It is only by protecting the outer shell that we can truly safeguard the treasures it holds within.

Author’s note

The project was commissioned by Balzan parish church under the guidance of its chaplain, Mgr Carmel Farrugia, and carried out by Atelier del Restauro Ltd. The works took place between July 2024 and January 2025. Restoration of the church roofs was fully funded by generous donations of parishioners, while the conservation of the dome’s wall paintings was made possible through the continued support of the parish community, with a supplementary contribution from APS Bank. The restored dome was officially inaugurated on February 14, 2025, in a ceremony presided over by Auxiliary Bishop Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi.

Acknowledgements

The author would like to express her sincere gratitude to all those involved in making this restoration a success, especially Mgr Carmel Farrugia, the parishioners of Balzan for their exceptional generosity, and APS Bank for their valued support.