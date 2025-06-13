It is probably assumed by most that people attach a lot of importance to their job. But is this assumption based on our own individual perceptions or is it grounded in fact?

From research we have conducted at MISCO, we have developed a scale of priorities in a person’s life. Topping the list is the family. This may not be much of a surprise. Second comes leisure time and third comes work. Next come friends and acquaintances.

As such, today, leisure time is seen to be more important than one’s career. It has not always been so, as the same question put some 17 years ago would have given a totally different result. The importance attached to work then was double the level of importance attached to leisure time.

I can imagine the reaction of some people when faced with this data. They would say the younger generation has no values and they expect all the benefits without any responsibilities. I do not believe that the younger generation (which can include the younger millennials and generation Z) has no values. Most have the same values as older generations, but their behaviour expresses these values differently to their elders.

For persons who joined the labour market 60 or 70 years ago, work was the means of providing for the family. Some people considered themselves to be lucky to have a job, food on the table and a roof over their head. They were driven by the need to sustain themselves. Obviously, there were exceptions, but those who were employees, and more so manual workers, were motivated by job security and satisfying their physical needs (to use Maslow’s ‘Hierarchy of Needs’ theory).

Those who came after them started to question whether a job should just fill these basic needs. They wanted to see progress as that meant a better income, more self-esteem, more recognition. It also meant a sense of achievement. It was also a time when Malta had achieved independence and successive governments invested to develop education and promote new economic activities. This remained so for a number of decades, until we got to the next development.

Maltese society changed over time. We became more affluent, more liberal and more exposed to what happens beyond our shores. We embraced new technologies and many felt their aspirations were met when we joined the European Union. Job opportunities abounded, even when we did not need to import unsustainable numbers of cheap foreign labour (therefore, I am certainly excluding the caring and paramedical professions).

All this has led us to look at a job in a different light. Whereas previously job mobility was very often due to a lack of job security or a lack of opportunity for career progression in one’s job, it became the order of the day.

We not only have employees changing jobs, but we also have employees changing careers and moving into activities which have nothing to do with their studies.

The job no longer remained a means of sustenance or a means to achieve self-fulfilment, but it became a means to a lifestyle. The job now has to fit in with one’s leisure habits and not the other way round.

Some data on employee engagement on a national level puts things into perspective. Twenty-four per cent of employees state they strongly agree with the statement “I look forward to coming to work”.

Thirty per cent mentioned that growth opportunities are important when choosing a job, and 27% mentioned job security, while 60% mentioned good working conditions.

I believe that people still attach a great deal of importance to their job. However, what makes a job important has changed, and will continue to change.