Amid the angst stemming from Bernard Grech’s resignation, some of us may have lost sight of other news that mattered. Four killers have been permanently removed from our streets. They are career criminals, proper mafiosi, with histories of trafficking, loan-sharking and brutal enforcement.

However, their involvement in the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whether directly or indirectly, marked their ultimate downfall. The prisons will forever be the home of the Maksar brothers, leaders of a nefarious crime syndicate with international connections, an overseas supply chain and a cruel disposition.

This week’s sentencing included an exquisite detail. George Degiorgio, the man who confessed to pressing the button on the phone that triggered the bomb that killed Daphne, was already serving a definitive 40-year sentence for her murder. He admitted his guilt on the first day of his 2023 trial for that killing. In exchange for sparing the state the risks of having to prove his guilt to a jury, he was rewarded with a prison term that could eventually allow him to walk free at some distant point in the future.

This time, he was charged in a new trial alongside accomplices in Daphne’s murder but for another crime committed by the same gang. For that crime, he received a life sentence. It’s not because of his role in Daphne’s murder that he’s just been told he’ll never come out. Justice falls in unpredictable ways, perhaps. But it feels sweet to know the bloke who texted his girlfriend, “open a bottle of wine for me, baby” as he sailed back from killing a journalist, has nothing pencilled in his erstwhile busy schedule except his funeral.

Justice falls in unpredictable ways, perhaps - Manuel Delia

I realise that the delight I feel in these harsh punishments may be distasteful. I acknowledge the reasonable arguments made against even retaining the penalty of life in prison on the statutes. However, it’s there now and, if anyone deserves it, it’s these four psychopaths.

Let’s pause for a moment to thank the people who made this happen: underpaid, under-resourced police officers, prosecutors, jurors, magistrates and judges, who have served the state fearlessly and imprisoned some of the most dangerous and malevolent men plaguing us over the last several decades. Campaigners and protesters, critics and journalists, as well as international and local observers, ensured that all those responsible understood that Malta and its institutions were expected to fulfil this task. However, none of them could perform the job for the officials of the state.

None of this success will erase the failures of the state that enabled Daphne’s killers in the first place. The state’s primary obligation was to ensure that no killer could presume they would escape justice. It failed in that duty. Furthermore, it continues to neglect implementing the measures that a public inquiry deemed necessary to prevent a repetition of this vile episode in our history. However, the Maksars, the Degiorgios and Jamie Vella are right royally done, and that is a positive development.

Needless to say – though it will be anyway – this is far from over. Detonators, watchers, suppliers and executioners are merely a part of a conspiracy to assassinate a journalist: minor roles, even. The principal act of this drama has yet to arrive. The climb ahead for investigators, prosecutors, jurors and judges will be even steeper and riskier. Let’s hope they get it done. This country needs them to.

Speaking of the country’s needs, Grech has given up on wearing the painfully brave face he puts on every morning after an opinion poll shows he has again been rejected by a few thousand voters whom people seem to expect would vote for the PN if only Roberta Metsola were party leader. “You would rather Metsola instead of me,” Grech seemed to be asking the permanently disappointed. “Then get her to come here yourself, because I’m done begging.”

As I write this, which risks being hopelessly behind the events, Metsola remains as reluctant as ever to give up her job to collect Grech’s unwanted inheritance. Being the leader of the PN now is such a difficult task, with such a dim prospect of success, that the very few who seem eager to obtain it appear ineligible solely due to their desire for the position.

The PN has been quivering under the same heart attack for the last dozen years. If one were to judge by the thousands of opinions expressed on social media, the challenges remain unchanged. The organisation is financially insolvent, consuming most of its energy on brutal debt-servicing and, yet, it is unwilling to liquidate its underperforming assets. Financial constraints reduce its capacity to campaign and communicate, which is beside the point, as the same constraints also mean it has no resources to allocate for policy-making.

This brings us to the crux of the matter. The PN’s policy platform is vague, uncertain and diverges sharply from the party’s left-of-centre Catholic tradition (Catholic as in inclusive, biased towards individual rights and community solidarity, European and international in outlook, not as in recalcitrant, nostalgic for a mythical golden age and confessional). Instead, some of its louder representatives engage with right-wing discourse, employing exclusionary rhetoric, fixating on blame, flirting with conspiracy theories and openly leaning towards Trumpism and the alternative realities of the loony right.

It’s not that the PN has become fascist; rather, the mainstream core, which once ideologically centred the party when its pro-EU project was driving it, has now fallen silent. Meanwhile, they watch in embarrassment as aspiring tinpot demagogues take the floor. There’s no way of knowing just yet if all the talk about fighting “the (imaginary) enemy within” will take hold of the PN again, as it did eight years ago, but it might – especially if the winning ways of Trumpism become an acceptable role model for those who are in it to win it, regardless of what ‘it’ ultimately turns out to be.