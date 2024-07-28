When John Vella Bondin’s son posted on Facebook to announce his father had died, it elicited a wave of sympathy as well as a sense of curiosity.

Vella Bondin died on July 18, aged 88. Just three hours later, his brother Joseph Vella Bondin, aged 89, also passed away.

“When my brother posted about their close passing on Facebook, no one could comprehend what he was saying,” John’s daughter Catherine Vella Bondin said.

“We weren’t expecting it; it was quite a surprise. After my father passed, I went to bed. When I woke up, I heard my uncle passed. It was a total coincidence,” she said.

By all accounts, the brothers were inseparable and even shared a funeral on July 20 at the Santa Venera Church.

“Since they were always together since school and they passed away together it only felt appropriate to have a joint funeral,” she said.

The duo had been very close since they were young. As the brothers got older, they remained attached at the hip and even chose to live close to one another.

The brothers had two passions in life: music and education.

I will always remember them singing together at village feasts and operas - James Vella Bondin, John’s son

James Vella Bondin, John’s son, said, “I will always remember them singing together at village feasts and operas. They introduced me to the music world, and I am still involved today.”

Just like his father and uncle, James is also a singer. He fondly associates his father and uncle with songs they would always sing, like The Holy City by Michael Maybrick, and If I Were a Rich Man from The Fiddler on the Roof.

Joseph Vella Bondin studied voice and interpretation and earned the Royal Schools of Music Licentiate in 1965. He was a prominent opera singer who performed in critical roles in works by Pace, Camilleri, Verdi, and others, captivating audiences in Malta and Gozo.

The older Vella Bondin brother was also a prolific musicologist. His research into Maltese music history was published in international works like The New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians. Vella Bondin’s two-volume history of Maltese music won the 2001 National Literary Award.

The double funeral of the brothers on July 20.

'I will miss my father's character dearly'

He was also crucial in promoting Maltese classical music, holding roles such as APS Bank’s musical consultant and contributing significantly to Malta’s cultural heritage.

James said: “I will miss my father’s character dearly. Dad was a jokester and could always get us to laugh with a quick comment. And I will miss the in-depth conversations I had with my uncle about music. I will miss them both very much.”

John often performed in operas and churches with his brother.

John’s daughter-in-law, Anita Vella Bondin, said: “He was a proper gentleman. He was all you could wish for in a father, grandfather, and father-in-law. We will miss him very much.”

He was also an active member of the Santa Venera Church and a moderator of the Third Carmelite Order, also called the Secular Carmelite Order.

John was a well-respected educator. He was a German and Geography teacher and the assistant head of the Junior Lyceum in Mrieħel.

Brothers with their mother. John, left, and Joseph. Photo: Vella Bondin Family Brothers dressed up in a costume. Photo: Vella Bondin Family