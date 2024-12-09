English is indeed the global lingua franca, the language that is adopted as a common language between speakers whose native languages are different.

This has nothing to do with current global political dynamics. Those non-English speakers who populate the worlds of business, education, poli­tics, aviation, medicine, sports and scores of other fields of human activity believe that using English transmits a sense of modernity, freshness, technological progress and status.

Every language is unique and a mirror of society. Every country has unique ways of expressing concepts, sentiments, people’s personalities and characteristics, and peculiar situations that are strictly connected with their history and culture. I never stop wondering why the Italians, in particular, but not exclusively, are so fascinated with the English language.

Following news broadcasts on Italian television and reading Italy’s newspapers online has been particularly interesting this year due to the unstoppable influx of English words, some authentic and others ‘fake’.

The linguist Licia Corbolante is quoted in a Financial Times editorial arguing: “The Italians’ infatuation with English started during World War II when US troops liberated the country from the fascists. However, this infatuation continues today.”

She adds that fewer people of the older generations understand English because schools in Italy favoured the classical languages, like Latin and Greek. Still, the English language today is influencing the way Italians speak. It is a status symbol. Corbolante uses the term ‘fake English’ (inglese farlocco). She believes that using fake English is ‘amusing’.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni describes herself as the “underdog” of Italian politics. She also has a cabinet minister who leads the Ministero del Made in Italy. Fake English is also frequently used in the economic hub of northern Italy, where Italian verbs are joined with English verbs to create hybrid expressions like “schedulare”, scheduling a meeting. Also becoming more popular is the phrase “ti brieffo”, I will update you.

Some conservative linguists (some even call them disrespectfully ‘language fascists’) worry about the ‘anglomania’ and fear that these ‘barbarisms’ may bring about the collapse of the Italian language.

A few members of the Fratelli d’Italia political party some time ago wanted to prohibit the use of English in all official communications, with high financial penalties for those who ignore the directive.

My choice of English words that define the way we Maltese communicated in 2024 are ‘quality’, ‘excellence’ and ‘state-of-the-art’. They are words and phrases that have lost their authentic meaning in the local context

Carbolante, however, correctly condones the use of fake English, which, according to her, is “linguistic dynamism” because Italian is a living language.

The Dizionario Zingarelli is an Italian language bible respected by many professional linguists. In 2024, it added several English words to its online edition, acknowledging that these words have now been assimilated into the Italian language.

Unsurprisingly, “overtourism” is now as much an Italian word as any other. It is a concise and practical way to describe “overcrowding caused by the excessive influx of tourists in a locality”. Another word that some Italians use frequently is “cringe”, which in Italian refers to ‘a situation, a spectacle or behaviour of a person that creates embarrassment and uneasiness to those noticing it’.

Of course, the Italian language has lent some untranslatable phrases to the English language that have become widely used. “Al dente” is one such phrase that food lovers who enjoy eating pasta well know. Go to a supermarket anywhere in the world to buy pasta, and you will invariably see the phrase al dente on the cooking suggestions.

Preply.com is an online language-learning marketplace connecting tutors to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide. In a recent research, it identified the adopted English words that Italians hate. These words have become popular mainly due to their use in social media.

“Bookare”, for instance, is a hybrid word – half English and half Italian. Preply comments that this originates from the English verb ‘to book’ and means ‘to sign a contract with an artist for a public exhibition, or to reserve an advertising space on the media’.

Other anglicisms that Italians find intolerable are “impruvare” (to improve), “shareare” (to share), “loggarsi”, “brainstorming”, “coffee break” and “ASAP”.

The Italians are not the only people fascinated with English words supposedly projecting a sense of “modernity and freshness”. I have done no research, but my choice of English words that define the way we Maltese communicated in 2024 are “quality”, “excellence” and “state-of-the-art”. They are words and phrases that have lost their authentic meaning in the local context.

Still, quality and excellence, like beauty, are too often in the eyes of the beholder.