The final eight of this year’s edition of the Champions League are a mouthwatering affair. Will Atletico Madrid finally win the cup, will Paris Saint-Germain earn the returns on their massive spending sprees, or will Manchester City make it two in a row?

But let’s start from the first draw of parier foot of what promises to be a thrilling sprint to the end – Arsenal versus Bayern Munich. For those with a penchant for Champions League history, this game has a bit of history to it, as Bayern Munich ended Arsenal’s relevance in the Champions League, when the proverbial drubbing at the tune of 10-2 in favour of the Germans highlighted that it was time for Arsenal to change. And change they did – since 2017, the London side went through various changes, and finally, they are back in the final rounds of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, guided by Thomas Tuchel, will be keen to progress in the competition – and their star striker Harry Kane will draw on his Tottenham background and relish the thought of eliminating his old rivals.

In the second clash, Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund. Diego Simeone’s side have been spectacular so far – in a positive and negative way. They’ve been on the brink of elimination, scored a lot of goals, and fought to the death against FC Inter, last year’s finalists, in the last 16. Borussia Dortmund have also survived a group of death – and have earned their place in the last eight. This is probably the most balanced and evenly matched tie – and with two amazing stadiums serving as a backdrop, the two games have all the ingredients of a great spectacle.

Real Madrid versus Manchester City could be a final. Strangely enough, Real Madrid – who have won a record 14 European Cup/Champions League titles – start as the underdogs. And this season, they have issues at the back and up front, where the absence of a real striker is very noticeable. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will be out for revenge, following last season’s drubbing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Manchester City are still the team to beat – however, this year, they look a little bit more vulnerable. And with Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham enjoying a magnificent season so far, no one would be too surprised if the blancos beat the holders of the trophy.

Last but not least, Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain. Again, a little bit of history here – as the Parisian team are still smarting from the 2017 drubbing of 6-1 at the hands of the Catalans. Paris Saint-Germain had then proceeded to spend a world-record transfer fee to sign up Neymar. There is also the subplot of former Barcelona legend Luis Enrique returning to the Catalan city as a rival coach. This season, both sides have a shaky defence – something which Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe for the Parisian side, would relish.

