Siġġu, the empty-chair sculpture by artist Austin Camilleri positioned in front of Queen Victoria’s statue in Valletta for the Malta Biennale, has stepped into Malta’s post-colonial debate, usually discussed from the single angle of the legacy of the British Empire over dominated Malta.

Being French-Maltese, I can observe how both French and Maltese societies are grappling with their respective post-colonial identities, either as a colonising or a colonised country.

It’s not only Malta that is questioning the legacy of being ruled by foreigners for 400 years, since a grand master of the Knights of St John, ironically French at the time, was given our island as their fief. France’s rule over foreign people and lands started around that same time. France’s multicultural identity is a direct result of its former imperial ambitions. And, today, France’s political debate reflects the challenges of integrating the colonial legacy into a modern society.

France: From colonial ambitions to a struggle with multiculturalism

France embarked on its colonial ventures in the 16th century, driven by the desire for economic expansion and the spread of Christianity. Over time, its empire grew to include vast territories in North and West Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Americas. This expansive colonial project was not without its complexities and contradictions.

While France sought to export its culture, language and political ideals, it also engaged in exploitative economic practices, military conquests and the imposition of direct rule over diverse peoples and landscapes.

The impact of these colonial endeavours on France was multifaceted. Economically, the colonies served as markets for French goods and sources of raw materials, fuelling industrial growth and prosperity. Culturally, the encounter with a vast array of peoples and cultures influenced French artists, literature and thought, even as France sought to impose its own language and culture on its colonies.

Politically, the colonial project bolstered national prestige and power. But the loss of colonies, most notably Algeria, was a traumatic process that led to significant social and political upheaval. Yet, post-war France dramatically lacked workers during the period of reconstruction. As a result, the French government was eager to recruit immigrants coming from its former colonies, sowing the seeds of the multicultural and heterogenous French society of today.

The process of decolonisation and the integration of migrants from its former colonies have challenged France to reconcile its universalist ideals with the realities of a multicultural society, prompting ongoing debates about identity, memory and responsibility.

Malta: A journey through colonial domination to national identity

Malta’s history is a testament to its strategic importance in the Mediterranean. Its history as a colony for over 400 years under various powers has created a unique mix of cultural, linguistic and architectural influences that define its national identity.

Each of these foreign rulers left their imprint on the island. The Knights transformed the island beyond recognition during their 268 years rule.

The French occupation (1798-1800), though brief, was significant for its introduction of progressive reforms but also for the resistance it provoked, leading to Malta’s transition into British hands.

Under British rule (1800-1964), Malta became a pivotal naval base, which, while bringing infrastructure development and economic benefits, also exposed the island to the ravages of war, particularly during World War II.

Malta’s identity is a testament to its ability to absorb and blend the diverse cultural influences of its colonial rulers. The Maltese language itself is a hybrid, primarily Semitic with substantial Italian and English influences. Architecturally, Malta showcases a range from ancient temples to baroque churches, British colonial buildings and modern structures, each layer telling a story of Malta’s colonial encounters.

Gaining independence from Britain in 1964 marked a significant turn in Malta’s journey to self-identity. The post-colonial period saw a renaissance of Maltese culture and language, with the latter being reinstated as the national language and a symbol of national unity and pride. Malta’s identity in the 21st century is that of a resilient island nation with its rich cultural heritage, its unique language and lively traditions.

For Malta, its colonial legacy is a testament to the island’s resilience and adaptability. The blending of various cultural influences under successive foreign dominions has created a unique Maltese nation, proud of its past and confident in its ability to navigate its place within Europe and the wider world.

You can empty the chair of history.

In conclusion, the impacts of 400 years of colonial history on France and Malta underscore the profound influence of colonial history on both countries. France’s journey reflects the challenges of integrating a colonial legacy into a modern, multicultural identity. Malta’s story, conversely, illustrates the strength and flexibility of a small nation in preserving its cultural heritage and forging a distinct identity.

In a post-colonial world, both the colonised and colonising nations have been transformed and continue to navigate their own respective colonial legacies, striving to honour their complex histories while building inclusive futures. Through their contrasting experiences, France and Malta offer valuable insights into the enduring effects of colonialism marked by cultural exchanges, battles around language dominance, society transformation and challenges to national identity.

Stéphane Croce

Stéphane Croce is president of Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée.