The Malta Chamber has announced the renewal of its gold partnership with Bank of Valletta, consolidating a longstanding relationship aimed at fostering economic growth and prosperity in Malta.

The partnership between The Malta Chamber, the foremost voice of the Maltese business community, and Bank of Valletta, one of Malta's leading financial institutions, has been instrumental in driving innovation, supporting businesses, and facilitating economic development.

Under the renewed partnership, both entities will continue to collaborate closely on initiatives geared towards promoting entrepreneurship, driving investment, and enhancing the competitiveness of Maltese businesses on both local and international fronts.

Chris Vassallo Cesareo, president of The Malta Chamber, expressed his enthusiasm about the continuation of this strategic partnership, saying: "The Malta Chamber is proud to renew its gold partnership with BOV. Our collaboration over the years has been pivotal in advancing the interests of our members and the broader business community. Together, we will continue to work towards creating an environment conducive to business growth, innovation, and sustainable development."

Speaking on the signing of the renewed agreement, Kenneth Farrugia, the Bank’s CEO noted: “Bank of Valletta’s partnership with The Chamber goes back many years. Over this time, our strategic alliance has led to fruitful discussions and initiatives to better understand the needs of the local business community, particularly the SMEs and family businesses, whilst supporting and incentivizing them to explore new opportunities.”

Here he made specific reference to the CSR Toolkit and the online SME toolkit that had been launched several years ago, and to the expertise of BOV professionals who are eager to offer their support, even by way of financial educational, giving support in a spectrum of financial services including trade finance, online trading, investments, and pension schemes.

“The new agreement will enable us to continue exploring joint ventures that will benefit Chamber members and the local businesses. Specifically, we are also committed to strengthening our focus on ESG principles, guiding the local business community in embracing changes that bring their operations more in line with the ESG principles."

The agreement was signed by Chris Vassallo Cesareo, Nick Xuereb, and Dr Marthese Portelli, president, deputy president, and CEO of The Malta Chamber respectively, and Kenneth Farrugia, Bank of Valletta CEO. Kenneth B Micallef from the Bank’s Business Development function and Charles Azzopardi from CSR and Events were also present.