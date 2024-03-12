The 2024 edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival will be held next month, with shows in Floriana, Grand Harbour, Marsaxlokk, Nadur and Mellieħa.

It will feature competitions among fireworks teams from various localities in Malta, who will be judged on creativity, colour, music synchronisation, and technique.

The festival is organised by the Malta Tourism Authority as a way to offer more tourist attractions while helping to preserve an old Maltese tradition.

It opens with a special pre-festival night on April 13 on the Granaries in Floriana and ends with a spectacle over Grand Harbour at the end of April. Programme details will be published shortly on the festival's website.