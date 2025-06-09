The highly awaited Malta International Arts Festival (MIAF), organised by Festivals Malta, returns for another edition between June 13 to 22, with a variety of cultural events.

The 10-day festival features various genres, including visual arts, theatre, contemporary and classical music, as well as dance performances within such venues as the Manoel Theatre, the Valletta Underground, and the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The programme includes a variety of notable highlights with a unique array of performances by local and international artists, as well as a collaborative effort from different members of local and international art communities. The festival kicks off with a touring musical theatre work on June 13, titled ‘Boċċi Il-Musical’, produced by Teatru Malta and Give or Take Productions. Audiences are invited to experience this threatre work across various Boċċi clubs in different Maltese localities.

On June 14, the homage concert titled ‘Ravel-Satie’ is dedicated to two pioneering French composers, Maurice Ravel and Erik Satie on their birth and death anniversaries respectively. The Malta International Arts Festival celebrates both composers with a programme of seminal chamber works for piano, violin and cello.

A festival staple, ‘M.A.D. – Music & Dance’ returns for the 6th edition on June 15 and 16. The dance performance features a dance residency uniting local and international artists to create three choreographies set to dynamic contemporary works by Iannis Xenakis, Giovanni Sollima, and Andy Akiho. Between June 16 and 18, for four consecutive days, pan flute virtuoso Adriana Babin from Moldova and Italian lutenist and baritone Renato Cadel will lead various unique and intimate concerts in the evocative setting of the underground 500-year-old cistern site in Valletta.

In collaboration with Dance Beyond Borders, Refugee Week, Ta’ Nenu Artisan Bakery and Maypole, the festival will also feature an exhibition titled ‘Kisra Ħobż’. The showcase is a text and image-based exhibition celebrating the knowledge involved in baking bread around the world and in diaspora, running between June 16 and 22 at Ta’ Nenu Artisan Bakery, Valletta. The collaboration also involves two ftira-making workshops available via registration, culminating in a ftira-and-recipe sharing session for all. A second festival staple, on June 17 and 18, ‘Young Creatives in Motion’ will showcase new choreographies from eight local dance schools accompanied by a live music programme for saxophone quartet, piano and percussion, set to music by Ligeti, Ravel, Pärt, Psathas and others.

On June 19, Malta International Arts Festival presents ‘Sand-Art, Music & Italian Culinary Delights’. The evening showcase is a multidisciplinary event that presents a captivating fusion of sand-art, music and Italian recipes.

A packed programme of events awaits.

Set in the enigmatic venue of the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa on June 20, the concert ‘Music Painted by Caravaggio’ presents a recital, in collaboration with KorMalta, of the madrigals depicted by the Baroque painter Caravaggio in four of his works. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will present an exciting musical programme curated to the theme ‘Between Heaven and Hell’ on June 21 at Teatru Manoel with works by Pärt, Zahra, Saint-Saens, Liszt, and Mussorgsky.

Il Mio Corpo è Come un Monte. Photo: Mounir Derbal

On the last day of the festival, June 22, a cutting edge performance titled ‘Il Mio Corpo È (Come) Un Monte, (My Body Is Like A Mountain)’ invites audiencies to witness a body of a dancer transform into a landscape through live videography.

The festival will take place from June 13 to 22. For tickets and more information, please visit festivals.mt/miaf The Malta International Arts Festival is organised by Festivals Malta, with the support of the Ministry for Culture, Lands and Local Government, and sponsored by Coca Cola.

