A Swatar resident says he been forced to buy medication to manage asthma and hay fever symptoms triggered by ongoing roadworks outside his home for the second time in less than a year.

Jean Mercieca, a 49-year-old resident of Ġorġ Borg Street, said excessive dust generated by trenching works has made it impossible for him to open his windows or balcony. The air pollution, he said, is aggravating his respiratory conditions.

“You can feel it when you breathe. God knows how much dust I’m taking in. It’s horrible, I feel clogged until I leave the area.”

He continued, “This is leading to substantial and unavoidable expenses for necessary medication and medical treatment.”

Mercieca is among tens of thousands of residents around the island complaining of unfinished road works, which with endless construction work is whipping up clouds of dust across the island.

The latest works began on April 7 and are being carried out by Enemalta to upgrade the electricity network. Despite reaching out to the authorities, Mercieca still does not know when they will end.

What frustrates him most, however, is that this is the second major disruption in less than a year.

“We endured nearly two months of disruptive roadworks in the very same area,” he said, referring to Enemalta works carried out between July and September last year, to install a new substation.

Mercieca described the ongoing situation as not merely an inconvenience but a “serious health hazard” that is “severely impacting our quality of life”.

He said residents are burdened with the task of daily cleaning to remove the layers of dust settling outside their homes.

He also expressed concern about the noise impact on his daughter.

“She is left to try to concentrate and study for her O Levels surrounded by jackhammers day in, day out. This is the Malta we live in,” he said.

Neighbours said the street surface repatching is poor and the road has not been restored to a safe, acceptable condition.

Local council not consulted – Birkirkara mayor

Birkirkara mayor Desirei Grech confirmed that works are being carried out by both Enemalta and the Water Services Corporation, with the latter stepping in after the initial trenching began.

Grech said that the local council was not consulted before the works started and that although an online application was sub­mit­ted, it provided little detail.

“In fact, the local council did not discuss and approve the works, and no permits have been issued,” she said.

She added that the council had asked Enemalta to keep residents informed about the schedule of works.

“We do not agree with this kind of work, especially when the road was already recently dug up,” Grech said, who said she had no idea when the works would be completed.

“I can’t even tell you when it will end, because in truth, it was never agreed that it could begin.”

Enemalta said it is investing in “a stronger, more flexible electricity network”, and that around 10 kilometres of new medium-voltage underground cables are being installed between the Msida distribution centre and several local substations to reduce the risk of power outages.

A spokesperson said: “Before breaking ground, we secured all the required permits from Trans­port Malta, which includes a formal ‘no objection’ of the local council, and we remain in close contact with council representatives to keep any inconvenience to a minimum.”

While thanking residents and businesses for their patience, Enemalta acknowledged that final road reinstatement would only take place once all relevant entities have completed their upgrades.

A spokesperson for the Water Services Corporation said it was not involved in any works for the time being though this is not excluded in future.