To our benefit, why does activist Astrid Vella have to engage in unending struggles to protect a rapidly shrinking livable environment?

The answer is obvious. The intervention of her NGO, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, is constantly required since for scores of years a majority of PL and PN politicians have favoured the interests of predatory developers.

They have invariably allowed particular developers and architects to have their way. They have allowed an irreversible, still accumulating, damage to be inflicted on Malta.

This negative dual-colour political alliance of so many MPs, developers and architects steamrolls on, and, unless citizens are guided and organised to resist, this onslaught on the environment will not stop.

The harmful MIDI/Manoel Island development plans must be dropped.

The plan to build over 350 flats on Manoel Island must change to a citizen-oriented beneficial “green” conservation zone.

The island must be converted into a pleasant garden, a heritage park and a destination for culture and relaxation.

This change will save a historic island from irreparable damage and give a breather, oxygen, to the cramped inhabitants of Gżira and Sliema.

Is it unrealistic to expect this to happen? It is not unrealistic if a significant number of committed citizens, ably led, would put pressure on and persuade errant politicians to give precedence to the interests of citizens and not those of the lobby of developers.

FAA has explained how the Manoel Island developers have lost their right to the concession, this due to missed contractual obligations on their part. The state has a solid case to declare a termination of the concession.

Were this not to be the case, the state still has an obligation, a responsibility and the right to requisition and rectify a manifestly dubious and bad decision taken years ago.

Back then, the concession, which also included the building of hundreds of flats at Tigné Point, was alarmingly extensive and very advantageous to the developer.

Today, we can see how Tigné Point has been and is still being exploited to the nearest square inch – literally the sky is the limit and the appetite is voracious.

The concession has mushroomed into a monstrosity that, from a distance, manages to disturb Valletta.

Parliamentarians can help to successfully resist harmful and soul-destroying developers’ initiatives - Arthur Muscat

Do we want to repeat this treatment to Manoel Island? Is Malta desperately in need of 350 flats on Manoel Island?

The moment is critical. Now is the time to dare to be bold and protest, to fight for a just and worthy cause.

But, one may ask, should not our parliamentary representatives be taking up the issue on our behalf?

Well, it seems that many MPs suffer from a vicious “developers’ virus”, although not all of them.

Parliamentarians can help to successfully resist harmful and soul-destroying developers’ initiatives.

I am sure five, 10 or 15 members from both sides of the House can, on this specific issue, get together and boldly challenge the respective party whips with a motion that cuts across party lines.

On this issue, the people of Sliema and Gżira should not be subjected to partisan party politics.

And I cannot imagine a more appropriate cause to be taken up by the minister responsible for “green” projects.

Vella’s FAA is ably managing the struggle to return Manoel Island to the public.

A lot is being done, including the collection of signatures for a petition.

A broader public needs to respond to these efforts, in particular the people of Gżira and Sliema.

Arthur Muscat is a human resources and industrial relations specialist.