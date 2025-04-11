The Masked Singer Malta is a singing competition based on the Korean format King of Masked Singer. The performers are celebrities wearing head-to-toe costumes that hide their true identity from the Host, the audience, the panelists, called ‘The Detectives’, and even their fellow contestants.

The format will see multiple masked local celebrities performing in front of The Detectives with the ultimate aim of staying in the programme throughout all the phases and concealing their identity until the end.

To make things more interesting, hints are given along the way to help The Detectives, the audience, and the viewers guess who is behind the costume.

This ‘who-sung-it’ television competition sees local stars Valentina Rossi, Ryan and Josmar, and Amber as The Detectives, with other guest Detectives joining the fun throughout the series.

The Masked Singer Malta will air every Thursday at 9:15pm on Television Malta, starting from Thursday, April 24.

The Masked Singer Malta officially launched today at noon, with a follow-up release of the Host at 4pm. The Masked Singer Malta will air every Thursday at 9:15pm on Television Malta, starting from Thursday, April 24.

The Masked Singer is locally produced by greatt Company Limited and co-produced and licensed by Fremantle Media.