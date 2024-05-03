The CLE replaces the C-Class coupe and now Mercedes has decided to chop the roof off it to make it attractive to those who want the wind in the hair experience. Essentially a successor to the old C-Class Cabriolet, the CLE Cabriolet is directly competing with the convertible versions of the BMW 4-Series and Audi A5.

Designed to offer four-seater luxury with the ability to travel longer distances, the CLE Cabriolet has been created by Mercedes to be refined, comfortable and above all, engaging to drive. That’s the intention, anyway, which is why we’ve headed to sunny Tenerife to see what it’s all about.

