Can higher disposable income alone ensure a better quality of life for Malta’s middle class? The answer is ‘no’. Going forward, we must have a balanced approach that prioritises both economic stability and quality-of-life improvements.

Involving communities in decision-making processes ensures that policies reflect the needs and priorities. Public engagement and collaboration between government, private sector and civil society can lead to the development of holistic solutions that enhance both income and quality of life.

While financial stability is undeniably important, the quality of life encompasses more than just economic factors. It includes free access to quality healthcare, education, efficient public transportation, and a clean environment. The balance between higher disposable income and better quality of life ensures that a holistic approach is essential for the well-being of Malta’s middle class.

Higher disposable income provides families and individuals with the financial flexibility to deal with emergencies, invest in education and secure better housing. For example, families with higher income can afford to set aside funds for unexpected medical expenses, educational opportunities for their children and improvements in their living conditions. This financial security reduces stress and enhances overall well-being.

When middle-class families have more disposable income, they are more likely to increase their spending on goods and services, driving demand and supporting local businesses which is a vital role in boosting Malta’s economy. This domino effect on the economic activity stimulates growth, creates jobs and contributes to the overall prosperity of the community.

Malta, as all other European member states, experienced rising housing prices and increasing costs for essentials like groceries, especially after the COVID pandemic and the subsequent wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. These unprecedented and tragic events placed a significant burden on all of us. Higher disposable income helps reduce the burden of these expenses, allowing families to maintain their standard of living and avoid financial strain.

Without sufficient income, (although the government is heavily subsidising the energy costs and with a food stabilisation agreement programme on a substantial amount of food products) some families may still find it challenging to afford improved quality housing and daily necessities, impacting their overall quality of life.

While the improvement in disposable income is important, now the focus should be more on enhancing the quality of life. One of the main things is the accessibility and improvement of our current high-quality healthcare services. Investment in preventive care and public health infrastructure can reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve overall community health, enhancing the quality of life for all.

While one should acknowledge the increased burden on the health system and our hospitals, given that our people are living longer and the population is increasing, a long-term expansion plan should provide a solution to alleviate this challenging issue. Although the government is already outsourcing medical interventions and checks to private hospitals, other measures should be considered to be implemented as soon as possible.

The need to provide improved and more advanced mental healthcare services is becoming an urgent issue, and we must ensure that more funding is provided in this sector.

Another point of a better quality of life is a robust free public education system which is essential for providing equal opportunities for all. To have a better education, we need to provide higher salaries and benefits to teachers who are the main point of reference for our children. Furthermore, establishing vocational training centres to provide skills development and re-skilling opportunities for adults. This helps the country to diversify its skills set.

Improving public transportation reduces commuting time, decreases traffic congestion and enhances daily life. Efficient and reliable public transport systems, together with a dynamic transport management system will facilitate the movement of traffic, providing a stress-less and better life for individuals to travel to work, school and other activities, improving overall productivity and well-being.

We must invest in eco-friendly public transport options like electric buses and possibly other means of transport. The expanding of ferry connections can be an option.

Better road-closure-planning procedures should be introduced for works and construction areas, which will assist the ease of traffic. It is imperative to ensure that our people are well-informed beforehand of any closures or diversions. Sustainable urban development that includes green spaces and recreational facilities also contributes to a higher quality of life by providing areas for relaxation and community engagement.

The government must continue to support community garden projects to promote sustainable living and community engagement.

Ensuring a better quality of life also means reducing pollution including noise pollution which is becoming a problem and should be dealt with. Furthermore, the fact that we are having loud music up until the early hours of the morning (in residential areas) is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Construction work in both Malta and Gozo should be better controlled and monitored in order to ensure that our people enjoy their rightful peaceful environment. Enforcement is a must.

Noel Cassar is a University of Malta visiting lecturer in the Faculty of Finance and Economics.