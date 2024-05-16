Alfa Romeo presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a new chapter in the memorable history of the symbol of noble Italian sportiness that since its inception in 1923 has represented a constant quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars.

Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are a limited edition, in only 275 units for the Giulia and 175 for the Stelvio, to be produced and marketed globally. A total of 450 cars, ambassadors of the iconic sportiness, technical purity, and technology that have always positioned these two cars at the top of their respective segments in terms of handling and power-to-weight ratio, for a unique, direct, and engaging driving experience like a true Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has worked on a bold celebratory reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio logo.

After the RL's decent placing in the first edition of the “most beautiful race in the world,” in 1928 the 6C 1500 Super Sport (Mille Miglia Speciale) driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi dominated the Mille Miglia, run between March 31 and April 1. After a marathon 1621km, only 40 of the 82 starters reached the finish line, preceded by the streamlined Zagato spider that finished the race in 19 hours, 14 minutes, and five seconds at an average speed of 84.128 km/h. For Alfa Romeo, it was the first in a string of 11 victories in the Mille Miglia, a record that will remain unbroken. But it was also the first major win for the new 6C 1500, the forerunner of a new generation of Alfa Romeos designed by Vittorio Jano.

To make this special limited series completely unique, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has worked on a reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio, a symbol that has long identified the most extreme performance in the range. For the first time in over 100 years of the Quadrifoglio’s history, the white background of the triangle that has traditionally framed the green four-leaf clover with a sharp contrast gives way to black. Last year, for its centenary, the Quadrifoglio logo was embellished with a golden frame and the dates (1923 -2023) that define a century of passion for sports, performance, and racing.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are the result of a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. The 2.9-litre V6 engine delivers 520 hp and is combined with the mechanical limited-slip differential. This important technical solution contributes to the improvement of the car’s behavior and traction, by optimizing torque transfer and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.

The limited special series pays tribute to the brand's sporting history by celebrating Alfa Romeo's first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia. That legendary feat was accomplished by the 6C 1500 Super Sport.

Best-in-class driving dynamics are the result of surprising lightness, given the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fibre for the transmission shaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts. In the Giulia, the aerodynamics remain active with the carbon-fiber front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle, to increase stability and performance. Last but not least, the Akrapovič exhaust system for its unmistakable sound.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are equipped with a smooth and intuitive Human-Machine Interface (HMI), to put all the car's features at the driver's fingertips. The infotainment system also provides content, functionality and the Alfa Connect Services platform, consisting of a wide range of practical services for safety and comfort.

