Toyota’s original C-HR was a car which arrived with a bold new style that added some much-needed life into what was a reasonably drab line-up of cars. But how do you go about replacing a model which made such an impact? That’s the challenge facing Toyota with the introduction of the new C-HR.

But Toyota certainly hasn’t been tempted to go down the subtle route as the C-HR arrives with a striking new look alongside an efficient hybrid setup which is so required by fuel-conscious buyers. We’ve been driving it to see what it’s like.

Since its introduction, more than 850,000 C-HRs have been produced, so Toyota can’t rock the boat too much with this new model. It’s why we’ve got a focus on space, plenty of robust materials that can cope with family life and a usable amount of boot room that ensures that this model can handle the day-in, day-out challenges.

