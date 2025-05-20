The Children in Need Foundation (CiN) has announced the second edition of the NIUM 24-hour Padel Marathon, taking place from 6pm on June 6 till 6:30pm on June 7 at Padel Malta in Pembroke.

Building on last year's tremendous success, which raised nearly €15,000, this year's marathon aims to bring together approximately 100 padel enthusiasts in a continuous 24-hour match to support children across Malta who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

"This is the second edition of this beautiful idea that is allowing people from different walks of life to come together, learn more about what we do as a foundation, and for some, discover a love for a new sport," said Claire Cassar, administrator at the Children in Need Foundation. "Now we just need to break last year's record of just under €15k that were raised."

The event welcomes players of all skill levels, from beginners to professionals, emphasizing that participation rather than expertise is key to this charitable initiative. Non-players are also encouraged to attend, cheer on participants, and contribute to the festive atmosphere that will surround this unique sporting challenge.

All participation fees and personal donations will directly benefit the The Children in Need Foundation, enabling the organization to continue its vital work supporting children's wellbeing through various charity projects across the island.

There are multiple ways for the public to get involved:

Participate: Register for a playing slot during the 24-hour marathon

Donate: Make a financial contribution to the Children in Need Foundation

Attend: Come show support for the players during the event

The Children in Need Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to NIUM for their continued sponsorship of this event for the second consecutive year, and to Padel Malta for their invaluable support in providing their courts and managing the complex logistics required for a 24-hour sporting event. Their expertise and dedication have been crucial to making this marathon possible.

The Foundation also wishes to thank all participants who have already secured their spots, as well as the many individuals who will contribute either financially or through their personal support.

For more information about the event or to register as a participant, visit www.cin.mt or contact Daniel on 9947 4449 or Claire on 9926 6665.