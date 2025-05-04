Caravaggio, born Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, was an early Italian Baroque painter who combined naturalistic theatrical motifs with provocative unreadability. He is celebrated for his real and individual figures and offers texture of character to the viewer. Moreover, this artist was marked out from his contemporaries by positioning the viewer as a witness to the scene. This offered a sense of immediacy and presence to the work.

Caravaggio’s life has received traction for its fascinating complexities and his violent and extravagant personality. His naturalist representation of religious scenes has earned him his notoriety; however, it has been suggested by scholars that his later paintings suggest a growing guilt and self-punishment.

