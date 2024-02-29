Next to the parish church of St Lawrence, in Vittoriosa, there is a small square which, in 2020, was named Wesgħet il-Kolleġġjata 1820 (Collegiate Square). Centuries ago, this location was known as Churches Point, in Maltese Ras il-Knejjes, since there was a cemetery and a number of chapels in the area.

Around 300 years ago, a request was made for the acquisition of part of the cemetery land, known as ‘St Lawrence’s’, to build the Oratory of the Holy Cross. Construction of the oratory with Francesco Zirafa as the supervising capomastro lasted just over three years and it was inaugurated on Tuesday, February 29, 1724.

Ta’ Kandja Crucifix

It is impossible to speak of the devotion of the Passion in Vittoriosa without referring to the arrival of the crucifix from the island of Crete (Candia), still venerated to this day at the Vittoriosa collegiate.

It was brought over by the captain of the Galleys of the Order, shortly before 1657. Among the deeds of notary Michele Attard, dated March 9, 1657, there is mention that Cristoforo Menna bequeathed a legacy for an annual celebration of a feast commemorating the discovery of the Holy Cross, at the parish church of St Lawrence.

Devotion towards this treasured symbol increased throughout the years, especially during the 1676 plague. During this distressing time, so many pilgrims visited the image, day and night, that a silver chancel lamp was commissioned through their benevolent almsgiving. This chancel lamp is still displayed at the chapel during the feast days of St Lawrence.

The main altar of the oratory decorated with black damask.

The brotherhood of the Holy Cross

The strong devotion towards Ta’ Kandja crucifix certainly contributed to leading the locals of Vittoriosa to set up a brotherhood dedicated to the Holy Cross, as was the case with surrounding parishes.

Another factor contributing towards this establishment in 1718 was that this brotherhood stemmed from a confraternity known as ‘Tal-Agunija’ (meaning of the agony), which had been long-established within the parish. It is very likely, therefore, that the establishment of the brotherhood of the Holy Cross was a result of this confraternity, which had been responsible for the feast of the Holy Cross since the 17th century.

The brotherhood of the Holy Cross was established through the decree Concedimus Taxta, issued by the bishop of Malta, Giacomo Canaves, on January 7, 1718, following a supplication (request) by the Vittoriosa parish priest, Fr Carlo Colonia.

The primary aim for the brotherhood’s establishment was to continue promoting the devotion to the Passion of Jesus Christ, as well as to increase further the reverence to the holy crucifix and relic of the Vero Legno, both venerated at the parish church.

Pushed by this mission, the fraternity took the responsibility to annually celebrate in the church and streets the feast of the ‘Discovery of the Holy Cross’, every May 3, as well as the Exultation of the Cross on September 14.

The first brothers

On the morning of Friday, March 18, 1718, the first brothers were vested by the parish priest, Colonia. That day, at the altar of the crucifix, the new brothers wore purple robes fastened with a cincture around the waist. They also wore a purple cowl with a white cross stitched on the left side.

Following the vestments, the brothers made their vows, becoming members of the fraternity. The church service continued in the afternoon with a procession along the streets of Vittoriosa, with the Vero Legno relic, which the people attended with enthusiasm.

The oratory building

Led by their first rector, Peter Tabone, as well as other officials, the brotherhood of the Holy Cross made substantial progress in quite a short span. This led to the

brothers desiring their own quarters for their meetings and spiritual exercises, as well as to have somewhere to store several sculptures and paintings of the holy mysteries of the Passion, which were in their possession.

The oratory was severely damaged during the war years.

The foundation stone and inauguration of the oratory

Once the necessary permits came through, on December 18, 1720, the foundation stone was laid. The ceremony was led by Vittoriosa parish priest Colonia, through the faculty bestowed to him by the bishop of Malta, in the presence of clergy, brothers and the public.

Construction of the oratory lasted just over three years and the inauguration was held on Tuesday, February 29, 1724. The ceremony was again officiated by the parish priest, with Inquisitor Antonio Ruffo in attendance.

Originally, the title of the oratory was dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows but, in 1867, it was replaced with the crucifix and the main crucifixion statues, as is still seen today.

Other works

In the years following the inauguration, further decorative and embellishing works were carried out. In 1726, the master sculptor of Vittoriosa, Antonio Fabri, was commissioned for sculptural works. Paintings of the mysteries of the Passion and two evangelists’ statues were also added.

In 1757, the wooden bench surrounding the oratory was added, to seat the brothers during their meetings. Along with the pew, the cathedra for the fraternity’s officials was also included.

In 1869, a central wooden niche with a neo-Gothic design was built on the left wall of the oratory for the statue of ‘Christ in the Garden’. This niche is situated directly opposite the secondary door and, until World War II, the sepulchre used to be set up in it on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

The statue of Jesus in the Garden during the Good Friday procession.

War damages and repairs

During World War II, the oratory suffered considerable damage, namely the collapse of the roof, loss of various paintings, destruction of the main altar, as well as substantial damage to the niche of the statue of ‘Jesus in the Garden’.

After the war, the procurator, Can. Lawrence Micallef, together with the archpriest, Paul Galea, persevered with the necessary repairs so that the oratory could be used again.

In the 1960s and 1970s, during the office of archpriest Fr Lawrence Mifsud, a number of niches were added to house various statues of the Passion.

The oratory today

Three hundred years of history have passed since the oratory of the Holy Cross was founded. Over these three centuries, various entities have managed this devotional place.

Today, it is still regularly opened to the public and attracts many visitors. The Good Friday processional statues are still exhibited there. Made either of papier maché or wood, these statues are dressed in real clothing, most of them in the finest satin and velvet.