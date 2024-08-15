For over 30 years, Wistin Vella has outbid the competition for an unusual auction prize – the right to carry the Santa Marija statue during Mġarr’s annual feast.

Last year his family paid €15,000 for the privilege and as the bidding war returns this Sunday, he is aiming to offer even more.

Driven by an “act of charity” as the money is used to help the community, the traditional ‘bidding war’ dates to 1923, a year after the statue of Santa Marija was brought to the village – and carrying it has become somewhat of a family tradition for Vella and his relatives.

It is said the ‘auction’ was first held after the parish was overwhelmed with requests to carry the statue during the procession. It was decided that the team with the highest donation would earn this right and privilege, reserved only to today’s approximately 5,000 Mġarr residents.

But this has remained firmly the domain of one family that manages to outbid the others, setting an unbeatable target offer every year.

Vella said his grandfather started the offering over 100 years ago, when he helped pay for the statue of the Assumption of Mary, ordered from Marseilles in France through an agent in Valletta.

The tradition passed to his uncle before it became Vella’s turn to place the family’s bid.

Although he has consistently headed the winning team for three decades, Vella said he takes nothing for granted.

Despite the family track record, he insists it is not a given that they will secure the highest bid again.

“We do not know who and how much others are bidding,” he said, adding that the ‘battle’ is usually between around two to three groups.

While his group of cousins has already established a limit for the ‘auction’ on Sunday, and it should surpass last year’s donation, he is, understandably, cagey about the amount.

In 2022, on the 100th anniversary of the statue, this broke the record, when their bid reached a whopping €46,000 – such was their drive to carry it on that special occasion.

Prior to that, the record bid stood at €17,000 in 2019, almost doubling the amount offered some 20 years before.

Vella intends to uphold the long-standing tradition, but “we will only know in those 15 minutes at noon on Sunday”, he said.

Hundreds of Mġarr parishioners turn up on the church parvis after the Angelus to watch the groups announce their bids in turn, in a nail-biting auction-like fashion, hoping to edge the others out of the running.

Wistin Vella, right, with Mġarr mayor Paul Vella, says his family feel grateful for the honour of carrying the statue, after donating thousands of euros for the privilege. Photo: Facebook/Wistin Vella

If the 12 family members win, they will meet at the church at 5.30pm and proceed to carry the 800kg statue along the three-mile procession later that evening.

The group consists of eight bearers and four others holding the forċini – wooden poles with a metal fork at one end – used to support the statue when the bearers stop for a breather.

Although they do their utmost to be the bearers on the occasion, Vella said members willingly give up their place if they see that someone else really wants to do this.

Besides the religious aspect of the event, he stresses on the charitable reason behind the initiative, explaining that the parish priest donates some of the money raised to a cause, while a portion of the funds will be allocated to works on the sacristy.

Asked whether being a statue bearer was a form of sacrifice and a way of saying thank you, or of asking for some grace, Vella said that “when we carry it, we feel very grateful”.

The feast of Santa Marija is celebrated in Mġarr on the first Sunday after August 15.