In a cosy, warmly lit library dotted with clusters of armchairs, around 20 people gather to achieve what sounds like an impossible task these days: to spend two hours reading a book in total silence, without ever looking at their phones.

The event in question is what is known as a silent reading party. The concept is similar to silent discos, where partygoers dance the night away wearing headphones, enjoying music privately rather than through loudspeakers.

But, rather than listening to the latest club anthems, participants buy a ticket and head to a café with the book they are currently reading or one they want to start. They then proceed to read in silence for two hours. There is no talking or texting. The party element is rounded off by waiters passing around food and taking drink orders on pieces of paper.

Ivan Ebejer, the man behind the reading parties, says this creates a special atmosphere, “an infectious relaxation and concentration”.

“Our parties are more than just a gathering of individuals engrossed in their books; they’re a celebration of the profound connection we share through storytelling. There’s a sense of unity in the shared silence, a sense of discovery as participants explore new worlds between the pages and a sense of fulfilment as they embark on literary journeys of their own,” Ebejer says.

Technically, the parties are not just limited to reading. Any activity, from painting to knitting, is welcome as long as it does not distract the other attendees.

Ebejer says he was inspired to start the events after attending a similar gathering in the UK.

“I was impressed by how the tranquillity of the hotel lobby led me to dive into the book I was reading. I was in total flow and completely concentrated. The bliss lasted well beyond that evening, so much so that it kick-started my love of reading again.”

Finding adequate venues proved to be a challenge, owing to what Ebejer calls the Mediterranean love for being loud.

“I set out to identify cosy and unique locations one wouldn’t otherwise go to – venues that allow me to create a space where people want to get out of the house and get excited to share their love of books around other people.”

Just over a year later, Ebejer organised the first party at Emma’s Kitchen, in San Ġwann. There are now a number of other venues that rotate to host the event, including Terry Berry café, in Xemxija, Jacob’s Brew, in Marsascala and the library at the Hilltop Gardens, in Naxxar.

Once people get comfortable and order their first round of drinks, Ebejer rings a bell and that’s the sign for people to stop talking and immerse themselves in their book for the next two hours, minus a short interval.

Does he observe people, especially first-timers, feeling uncomfortable or fidgety?

“Yes – for first timers. It may take a few minutes to get used to the notion of sitting down and reading in silence surrounded by strangers, especially for those who only attend social events where talking is encouraged. But the uneasiness is only momentary.

“Most people who attend our parties tell us that, as soon as the bell rings, it takes only a few minutes and pages before the calming ambience immerses them in a world of literary delight.”

Asked to describe the profile of people attending, Ebejer says that people from all walks of life have attended.

“People in their 30s seem to dominate. Women tend to participate in bigger numbers than men.”

This tallies with an EU study published earlier last year that found that, while more than half of Maltese people haven’t picked up a book in the previous year, women tend to be more avid bookworms than men.

One such person is Nicola Vella, a teacher in her 30s who has been to several of the parties.

“At my age I find it difficult to find something to do which I haven’t already done a hundred times before. And as someone who has a large ‘to read’ list and not enough discipline to dedicate some time every day to read – this sounded ideal,” she says, adding that she has noticed she’s reading more since she started attending.

Her friend, Thomas, who was ‘dragged along’ to the last party, said he was sceptical about the concept at first.

“I thought the idea of reading in silence with other people sounded weird but I decided to give it a go because I love reading but really struggle to concentrate these days. I’ll also try anything once, and I’m glad I did.

“It felt awkward at first but I soon found I was able to focus much better than normal, partly because of the silence, and I think also because of the unspoken social pressure to not get my phone out,” he says.

While Ebejer has not yet scheduled any parties for this year, a growing movement of people looking to tune out the noise from their lives, even for just a moment, means the parties will almost certainly be making a return.

More information can be found on the Silent Reading Party Malta Facebook page.