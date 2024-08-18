The Phoenicia Malta has made history as the first hotel on the island to be shortlisted for a prestigious Gold List Award.

Among the most coveted honours in the luxury travel industry, the Gold List Awards from Luxury Travel Magazine set the benchmark for travel accolades in Australia and across the globe, with a rigorous selection process that involves both a panel of judges and a public vote.

The Phoenicia Malta, already the only ‘Leading Hotel of the World’ in Malta, marks another milestone in Maltese hospitality with its nomination in the award’s ‘Luxury Hotels’ category. This category only recognises established hotels or resorts anywhere in the world that have more than 51 rooms and offer guests a superior luxury experience with food and beverages, spa services, personalised customer service and high-comfort rooms.

The Phoenicia is renowned for its world-class standards, exceptional guest experiences and outstanding facilities, from its award-winning Contessa restaurant to the exquisitely designed Phoenicia Spa & Wellness.

While highlighting the commitment to excellence, the shortlist also put Malta on the map as a top-tier destination for luxury travellers from around the world, including Australia.

“For the first time ever, a Malta hotel has made it to the shortlist for the Gold List Awards, which is a huge testament to the hard work of every team member,” Robyn Pratt, general manager of The Phoenicia Malta, said.

“As an Australian, I know how prestigious these awards are to Australian operators – and now with the growth in international travel by Aussies, there is an increase in the number of international hotels and operators in these awards.”

The Phoenicia Spa & Wellness. Photo: Albert Camilleri

The hotel now awaits a public vote to find out if it can add a Gold List Award to its growing list of accolades.

“Reader voting is now open, so let’s bring this award home. Please support The Phoenicia Malta by casting your vote and helping bring this esteemed award to Malta, showcasing our island’s world-class hospitality to the world,” Pratt continued.

Public voting for the Gold List Awards remains open until August 29, with the winners set to be announced at a reveal party in Sydney, Australia, on December 4.

Readers are invited to vote at www.luxurytravelmag.com.au/the-gold-list/voting?category=resorts. More infor­mation about The Phoenicia Malta is available at www.phoeniciamalta.com.