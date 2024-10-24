The Phoenicia Malta has received the latest in its long list of awards at two of the world’s most distinguished hospitality award ceremonies, further solidifying its status as a leading luxury hotel and landmark of Maltese heritage.

On October 17, The Phoenicia Malta’s Hotel Manager Silvan Camilleri and PR and marketing manager Christine Darmanin attended the IPAX Europe and Africa summit at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in London, UK. At the prestigious networking event, the hotel also learnt of its success in the International Hotel Awards, which determines the finest hotels and hospitality companies in the world.

Hotel manager Silvan Camilleri and PR and marketing manager Christine Darmanin at the IPAX Europe and Africa summit.

Recognised for its exceptional standards, The Phoenicia Malta received three awards in the Best Classic/Heritage Hotel, Best Spa Hotel and Best Large Luxury Hotel categories, following a rigorous judging process by an independent panel of more than a hundred industry experts chaired by members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament, which focused on service delivery, design, quality, innovation and commitment to sustainability.

The Phoenicia Malta’s brand ambassador Neville Juan Cardona attended the highly anticipated World Luxury Hotel Awards in Galgorm, Ireland, on October 19. The World Luxury Hotel Awards celebrate the best in luxury hospitality, with a focus on properties that excel in service, guest satisfaction and overall experience.

Neville Juan Cardona at the 2024 World Luxury Awards Gala Ceremony, Galgorm.

Winning awards for Malta in three separate categories – Luxury Heritage Hotel, Luxury Spa Hotel and Luxury Urban Hotel – The Phoenicia Malta’s longstanding commitment to excellence in hospitality and guest experience once again took centre stage at the event, with public voting playing a significant role in the awards process.

“It is a tremendous honour for The Phoenicia Malta to be recognised on such prestigious platforms,” said Robyn Pratt, general manager of The Phoenicia Malta. “These awards are not just a reflection of our beautiful property and rich heritage, but also of the passion and commitment of our entire team to deliver exceptional service to our guests, every day.”