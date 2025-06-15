Bernard Grech’s resignation came right at the end of the PN’s five particular phases of decreasing performance and increasing party distress, which ultimately may lead to its dissolution.

Five phases that started with Lawrence Gonzi’s electoral loss, followed by the dismal leadership failure of Simon Busuttil, Adrian Delia and Grech, who all never managed to make any inroads that might have taken the PN back to Castille.

The longer the PN’s underlying problems go unsolved, the harder it will be to turn around the party, and the earlier its political intrapreneurs realise and recognise the party is having them, the greater the likelihood of success.

In the first phase, things might not have looked up for the party, but not particularly down either. There may have been a few discouraging polls, but the party leadership was happy to assume results would recover. Problems were being attributed to external causes that there was little control over, like the media, or internal causes like local specifics.

A few lonely voices called for reforms and innovations, mostly behind closed doors. Internal policy amounted to “do not rock the boat”. Party leadership failed to anticipate what was yet to come. Hubris often played a role in this. What had worked in the past would surely work in the future. Consequently, they saw no clear need to innovate.

Time passed, and, despite challenges having been identified, they were addressed. The party languished in this phase for years. Performance-wise, the party was not doing ok at all; results were not coming, and engagement dropped.

The three successive PN leaders thought that they might get away with inaction, and, though they may have even realised what needed doing, they felt that with all the pain they had to endure and all the deals they had to make to get and stay where they were, the unthankful task of fixing the deep problems might be one for the next guy. They erroneously thought it right to call for patience while totally ignoring their supporters’ growing impatience.

One after the other, they simply lacked the courage, conviction or competence to deal effectively with the problems. Consequently, in this phase, they saw the risk of anticipative action and the price of conflict that could come with it as still higher than defending the status quo. The party went from stagnation into a slowly accelerating decline.

Over time, internal and external pressure increased. It may have been one bad election or one disastrous decision too many. The kettle started to boil; it was not just the usual suspects anymore who criticised. Party leadership got spurred into action. Things were apparently being done, like with the staging of formats, where disgruntled members and activists could vent their irritation. Crucially, they remained “participation theatre” without real follow-up. Critics were listened to, but not heard, which further fanned their cynicism.

At strategic retreats, options were pondered and even decided upon. But the party leadership ended up with the wrong strategic choice or with a half-hearted execution of the right one, and in the end, the remedies made the situation worse. Morale deteriorated. The party entered free fall.

One big mistake the PN leadership committed was that it let civil society outdo it on many pressing issues - Mark Said

Distress becomes visible. Substantial problems became public and could not be ignored or discussed away. Painful defeats at the voting booth may have been complemented by bad results at internal elections. First, key staff left. There was then open critique from otherwise loyal heavyweights inside the party. The management of internal conflicts consumed more and more time and energy, which the media reported with relish.

Leadership faced an increasing loss of credibility and leverage, and there was open talk about succession. Donations began to dry up; some creditors became anxious and wanted their money back. Bunker mentality ensued. Instead of opening itself up, the leadership circle sealed itself off: “We need to close the ranks.”

The party centre could not hold any longer and began to break apart. Centrifugal forces became overwhelming. Party elites openly turned on each other. The parliamentary party possibly ended up in fighting with the central office, and the central office with the regional factions. Some seriously considered dissociating themselves. Many feared some moderates might threaten to split off to found a new party. Sympathetic opinion leaders publicly declared the party to be reeling; others called the situation “existential”. There was the danger of a significant loss of membership.

Now, with Grech’s sudden and unexpected resignation, is it therefore game over? The PN and Grech himself have been crashing at the polls. The heart of the party has stopped beating for the moment. At this stage, an emergency resuscitation may prove unsuccessful, and the party will possibly carry on as an undead ‘zombie party’ or, worse, get dissolved.

Let’s face it: Malta’s changing demographics have shifted political attitudes and increased diversity in the electorate. Moreover, a growing dissatisfaction with the PN’s traditional party politics stems from its failure to address key voter issues.

One big mistake that the PN leadership committed was that it let civil society outdo it on many pressing issues while it let itself be pushed by external forces it could not control, which never went down well with the majority of the populace.

The current enormous PN leadership and organisational crisis is definitely a major public interest issue in Malta, given that contemporary democracy is unthinkable without a strong opposition party led by a credible and trusted leader.

Mark Said

Mark Said is a lawyer.