A new Nationalist government will raise the number of Gozo ferries to five, with a vessel dedicated to cargo, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The Gozo Channel service currently operates four ships, including a chartered one, the Nikalaos, which has been the subject of repeated criticism.

During a Q&A about Gozo in Sannat, Grech spoke about the long-standing issue of connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

He said the use of the Nikolaos would be discontinued, and its daily cost of €13,000 was unjustified

He promised that a PN government would increase and modernise the Gozo Channel fleet, introducing more modern, environment-friendly vessels.

Having a ship dedicated to cargo would mean less waiting time for ordinary passengers, he said. The cargo vessel would operate to Valletta, removing the need for heavy trucks to be driven all the way to Ċirkewwa.

Grech also hinted at an “alternative route” for connectivity between the islands, but he did not elaborate on what form this would take.

Gozo's 'unrestrained development'

Moving forward, Grech also spoke of “unrestrained development” in Gozo.

“The PA is not actually a planning authority, but just a permit-issuing authority,” he said.

A PN government would ensure that the PA carried out its proper function, ensuring that the laws were followed and neighbours' rights were respected.

Meanwhile, he criticized the government’s 'excessive bureaucracy' that burdens those who actually abide by the law, while allowing others to exploit the system.

'Gozo's roads are in a disastrous state'

Grech also hit out at the “disastrous” state of Gozo's roads.

Tied to the PN's plan of improving connectivity, Grech said that the PN would invest to fix Gozo's roads.

On employment, he noted that salaries in Gozo remained lower than in Malta, pushing many Gozitans to seek opportunities elsewhere.

He also noted that many young people were moving to Malta as there were not enough social activities in Gozo.

To address this, he proposed the creation of entertainment hubs to make Gozo a more attractive place for young people to live and work.

Criticizing the government’s handling of healthcare, he reminded his listeners that the government stole hundreds of millions from taxpayers to redo three hospitals, including Gozo’s hospital, but this never got off the ground.

“They haven’t even started the Gozo hospital—how are they going to give us a new one?” he asked, reiterating the PN’s commitment to building a well-functioning hospital for Gozitans.

Gozo’s Ministry and Regional Council Proposal

Grech promised that the PN “will not remove Gozo’s ministry.”

However, it plans on including a regional council, elected by Gozitans, that will have executive powers to work hand-in-hand with the ministry.

“We birthed the Gozo Ministry. The Labour Party, full of lies and fake news, says we will remove it—how can that be?” he said.

Earlier this year, PN MP Chris Said told Times of Malta how the Gozo Ministry’s powers should be devolved to an elected council enjoying executive powers.