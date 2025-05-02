Workers are the backbone of our society. You, the workers, are the reason this country moves forward, as you wake up every day and give your best.

On the eve of Workers’ Day, we want to speak to workers directly – not with empty words but with a clear and concrete vision that we can build together: quality work and quality life.

The Nationalist Party believes in a country where workers have a future. And that future does not happen by coincidence. It requires investment, direction and care. We want to create jobs that are truly value-added – not just more jobs, but better jobs, with decent conditions and wages that reflect workers’ effort and work.

This includes investment in both new and established sectors with strong potential: maritime, finance, iGaming, eSports, the green economy and the silver economy.

Maltese and Gozitan workers need the tools and training to find their place within these sectors. We need to identify the skills gaps, map tomorrow’s skills needs and forecast future sectors where Malta can lead.

That is why the Nationalist Party has already announced its plan to implement the largest investment in workers’ skills this country has ever seen.

This investment will provide workers with the opportunity to grow, to progress and to access better jobs with better conditions – a future of dignity and strength, equipping them for the jobs of tomorrow.

Work is important. But it should not be everything. We need to build a new culture where people work to live, not live to work. Creating greater balance while simultaneously improving productivity through a skilled workforce is essential for Malta’s future.

Here, too, the Nationalist Party has already presented bold proposals that directly address the real challenges faced by workers and their families.

We are therefore proposing:

• The extension of maternity and parental leave to a full year;

• Financial support for parents during this essential period;

• Tax credits for businesses that invest in remote working;

• Financial aid and tax incentives for investment in technology, automation and modernisation.

Our goal is to empower workers to enjoy life beyond their job – to experience parenthood in the early years without financial distress, to feel trusted and respected and to live in a society that values time with loved ones.

Employers also play a vital role in achieving this. That is why we will support them in the transition to new ways of working and ensure that they have the tools to grow sustainably, while prioritising the well-being of their employees.

It is a moment in which we must rebuild trust across all players in the labour market

“Quality” is not just a buzz­word. It is a promise. And to guarantee true quality of life in the workplace, we must address serious issues like the rising cost of living, job insecurity and unacceptable workplace behaviours.

The Nationalist Party is putting forward practical solutions:

• The removal of tax on the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA);

• Tax credits for businesses facing increased operational costs;

• A national fund to mitigate the costs of importation and exportation;

• Two private members’ bills already presented to combat workplace sexual harassment and bullying.

Maltese and Gozitan workers deserve more than words. They deserve a vision that turns into action. And, for the Nationalist Party, that vision is a solemn commitment.

If we want a Malta that is competitive, more productive, fairer and economically resilient, we must begin at the heart of our nation – with our workers.

We are presenting a realistic, sustainable and ambitious plan: to deliver better jobs, a better balance between life and work and genuine quality of life.

In this rapidly changing economic and social climate, we can no longer speak about work and quality of life as abstract ideas. We must shape policies that truly change people’s lives for the better. Our proposals go beyond temporary solutions, they are a long-term plan for the common good.

This plan calls for concrete collaboration between the government, the private sector and workers themselves. It is a moment in which we must rebuild trust across all players in the labour market. For this to succeed, we need leadership that listens, that understands and that plans with a broad and forward-looking vision – not short-term reactions.

Our policy on quality work and life is also a response to the phenomenon of burnout, which is affecting many workers across various sectors. We are seeing people under constant physical and mental pressure, leading to lower productivity, mental health issues and a decline in quality of life.

Our goal is to prevent these problems by offering real solutions: more flexible work environments, greater support for parents raising children and a workplace climate where people feel safe, respected and protected from abuse or discrimination.

This is not only the human thing to do – it also makes economic sense. A country that invests in its people is a country that ensures sustainable growth. A country that values every person is a country that can attract the best talent and the strongest investment.

Our vision also includes our elderly – who were once workers too and who deserve to live with dignity. That’s why the silver economy – encompassing health, care and services for the ageing population – is also a key part of our plan. It creates new jobs and addresses a growing social need in step with Malta’s changing demographics.

When we talk about quality work and life, we are also talking about a new workplace culture – one that values people’s impact, not just the hours they clock in.

A culture that recognises productivity does not mean exploitation and that balance between work and life is essential for individual and national success.

That is why, through direct support for both workers and businesses, through the creation of funds, tax credits and intelligent policy, we can deliver not just better work – but a better country. A country where your efforts are recognised and rewarded, not just with words but with action.

This is what the Nationalist Party is proposing: a policy that responds to what you are experiencing today and looks toward tomorrow with certainty and hope. Because this country has the potential and you have the talent and the right to build a better future.

And we are ready to walk with workers on that journey. Because we believe in you. Because we believe in Malta.

Ivan Castillo

Ivan Castillo is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on social dialogue, maritime and the cost of living.